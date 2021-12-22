JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Family members for Preston R. Hinebaugh gathered outside District Magistrate Susan Gindlesperger's office in Belmont on Wednesday as the 16-year-old arrived for his preliminary hearing in what police call a school shooting plot aimed at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
As he was escorted out of a Cambria County Prison vehicle and into the building his father, Phil, stood in front of the van to make eye contact with his son.
"It'll be all right," Phil Hinebaugh said.
Others, including his mother and grandmother, yelled messages of support.
"We're praying for you Preston," one said. "God be with you Preston."
Some were also holding signs, one of which read "Preston We love you" and another reiterating the prayers was signed by uncles, aunts, cousins and grandparents.
Hinebaugh and Logan J. Pringle were scheduled for their preliminary hearing, which was continued to January.
Greg Neugebauer, Cambria County district attorney, asked for the continuance due to what he called recently discovered evidence.
It was unclear if there was anyone there to support Pringle.
Upon exiting the building, Phil Hinebaugh said he was advised not to comment.
However, while walking away he said: "Our kid's innocent, by the way."
The rest of the supporters were visibly upset by the continuance.
As Hinebaugh was escorted back to the prison vehicle, his family continued to yell messages of support and beeped car horns as he was driven away.
Pringle was detained after the hearing but it was not reported why.
Bishop Joseph McGauley of Jefferson Memorial Church in Prospect was in attendance to provide support to the Hinebaugh family, he said.
McGauley has assisted the family since their son was arrested in the beginning of December.
Thomas Mitchell, Westmont Hilltop superintendent, and high school principal Lynn Clement were at the court as well, but never went into the building.
Mitchell had no official comment after the case was continued but noted that those at Westmont "continue to focus on the safety and security of our students and staff."
In the weeks since Hinebaugh and Pringle were accused of plotting a school attack, Westmont leaders have re-committed to hiring a school police officer as soon as possible but at the latest by the end of January.
An Upper Yoder Township police department officer has been at the school every day since Dec. 13.
