The joyous party and personal parade along Annette Street in Richland Township weren't just a celebration of Nelle Elaine Ed's 100th birthday Sunday.
They were part of a tribute to her strength, legacy and passion for family, her children said.
The Laurel View resident lost her husband of 75 years, David, on March 31, just weeks into the start of COVID-19 restrictions that have kept her quarantined inside the nursing home for five months.
"Because of the restrictions, we couldn't have a traditional funeral," said Michele DiGuardi, of Johnstown, one of Elaine's eight surviving children. "It was difficult ... but her faith and strength are so inspiring to us. And we just wanted to honor her for what she has taught us – and who she is."
Nelle Ed was part of four generations of her family at the event Sunday, which was held in the backyard of her granddaughter Nelle Kearney's Hostetler Road home.
Surrounded by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she clapped and cheered as a parade of old friends, Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department trucks and a pair of horses paced past her house.
DiGuardi, alomg with Norman Ed and Mark Ed – three children whose families still call the Johnstown area home – helped organize the event, which drew family from across western Pennsylvania.
"But everybody played a part," DiGuardi said.
Oldest son David Ed's wife, Joy, compiled six generations of stories, photographs and letters and to create a spiral-bound 145-page book on Nelle's life that was presented to her on Sunday prior to the parade.
"Family history is so important to her. And she has loved sharing the stories of her life (to the younger generations)," Joy Ed said, adding that those stories had never been preserved until now.
Nelle Ed said the experience brought tears to her eyes.
"You can't imagine the love that comes together with this family," she said, touching her hand to her heart. "It means everything to me."
The family book, parade and the sight of grandchildren and great-grandchildren running past "even from a distance," brought tears to her eyes, she said.
"I knew there was going to be a picnic. But I never dreamed of this," she said, crediting her children for planning and executing the event during the pandemic.
Her family also includes children Donn, Darryl, David, Rebecca and Lisa. The family credited Laurel View for working with them to allow her to spend the day with them, noting there were a list of careful steps they had to take.
Nelle Ed noted she'll have to quarantine inside her room for two weeks after she returns to her Davidsville nursing home.
"But I don't care," she said. "For all of this, it was worth it."
