A line of police officers from across the region gave a fallen Johnstown Police Department K-9 a final salute Monday while a church bell tolled nearby.
A procession of police officers, ambulance personnel and fire trucks, stretching several city blocks, joined K-9 Titan on his last ride from the Public Safety Building.
"K-9 Titan has answered the final call," a voice echoed from a police radio.
Titan, part of Johnstown's K-9 Unit since 2014, died Sunday during a late-night search for five accused burglars inside a vacant Maple Avenue Warehouse, Interim Chief Chad Miller said.
In what police described as a tragic accident inside an almost pitch-black building, the Belgian Malinois fell into an open elevator shaft from the fourth floor.
News that the police dog died on duty compelled a crowd of at least 100 area residents to line Titan's procession path – some of them clutching signs that read "R.I.P Titan" and "Thank you for your service."
Others clutched American flags or cameras to capture the moment as Officer Brian Stevens' marked K-9 vehicle carried Titan's body up Main Street and through a ladder-truck archway toward Hindman Funeral Home.
"I was in tears when I found out (Titan passed)," Lenora Bennett, of Johnstown, said, while holding a sign honoring Titan.
"I just feel bad for the officer ... his partner," Bennett said, noting that as a fellow dog owner, she understands how difficult losing a beloved friend can be.
Across the street, Jolene Komara, of Upper Yoder Township, stood quietly as the procession went by.
At times, the street was silent aside from the bark of fellow K-9s – from departments as far away as Mercer County – as they rode past.
"Police dogs, they protect and serve ... they protect their officers. It's just sad that one is gone," Komara said. "But the send-off they gave him today ... it's wonderful."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.