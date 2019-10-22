The afternoon rain eased up in time for thousands to make their way into Downtown Johnstown Tuesday evening for the annual AmeriServ Halloween Parade.
“You couldn’t ask for a better night,” Jackie Martella said near the corner of Main and Union streets. She and her sister, Kathleen Martella Zucco were catching the end of the annual march after walking with the Martella’s Pharmacy float.
The parade’s five divisions featured hundreds of participants with floats, decorated vehicles, motorcycle groups, high school bands, dance academies, scout groups, businesses, local organizations and more.
“It’s bringing the community together,” Jodie Babich said near the announcer’s platform at Central Park. “This is all walks of life. “Everyone wants to be part of it.”
She had also ridden the parade route earlier in the parade sponsor AmeriServ unit, along with her husband Jack Babich, AmeriServ senior vice president.
“This means a lot to our organization,” Jack Babich said. “AmeriServ is a community bank and we want to be part of the community. And this is a lot of fun.”
For many, the parade is a family tradition. Armagh residents Leann Luther and Nykki Esposito brought their four children to the event they have been coming to for more than 30 years.
“I love all the lights,” Luther said. “It brightens up the town and everybody comes out.”
Jodi Wachs and her daughters Jordyn and Jadyn of Westmont were getting into the Halloween spirit. The three were dressed as witches as they waited for the first units at Market and Main streets.
“This one really loves Halloween,” Jodi Wachs said, indicating 3-year-old Jordyn. “She likes to see the ghosts and wicked witches and vampires.”
“I like witches,” Jordyn chimed in.
Girl Scouts service unit leader Roxanne Tuinstra said the scouts love parading through town in costumes, but it is valuable exposure for the organization.
“It shows visibility in Johnstown,” Tuinstra said, “We have a vibrant service unit with about 190 girls.”
Visibility is also a motivation for businesses participating, but the Halloween parade is more, Jackie Martella said.
“We love supporting the community,” she said. “It gets the name out there, but we live in the city. We belong in the city. That’s what it’s about.”
