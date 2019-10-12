When Johnstown native Fred E. Raco Jr. returned to Johnstown in 2002 with his wife Jimma, he quickly discovered a need in the area for a skill he possessed.
“I identified a need in this area with some marketing and some surveys that I did,” Raco Jr. said. “Companies in this area and surrounding areas were utilizing companies in Pittsburgh to do their testing and I worked for one of those companies, so I thought, ‘Well, there’s a need in this area – we could open up a small company here.’
“I had the proper credentials to be able to train and certify technicians and it was a hit right off the bat.”
Raco Jr. began working in the nondestructive testing field nearly 40 years ago while living in Houston. After working for several companies, including businesses in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the Greater Johnstown Vo-Tech graduate decided to return to his home area.
“I wanted to move back to Johnstown because my children were getting older and I liked the lifestyle that we had as a child growing up in Johnstown,” Raco Jr. said.
In 2002, Fred and Jimma, along with their friend Allan Thomassy Jr., opened RNDT Inc., an accredited commercial nondestructive testing laboratory, that specializes in multiple nondestructive testing applications.
According to its website, RNDT offers industrial radiography, liquid penetrant, magnetic particle, ultrasonic, positive material identification and certified welding testing services.
“Mostly what we do is weld or castings, but you name it, we’ve seen it come through here,” Raco Jr. said. “We work in virtually every industry, even cosmetics.”
The Racos said that while their company’s beginnings were humble, business quickly began to pick up.
“We started doing work for Concurrent Technologies Corp., FreightCar America, Lockheed Martin, Martin-Baker America – just to name a few,” Raco Jr. said. “There were a lot of companies that had a need for this type of service.
“I figured we’d keep two or three people busy and once my kids got old enough we could train them and bring them on board,” he said. “So we started branching off and doing field work as opposed to just laboratory work.
“Move forward 18 years and there’s 35 full-time employees.”
Located in the city’s Woodvale section, RNDT serves clients throughout the country and Canada.
“Business is going well,” said Raco Jr., the company’s vice president and technical director. “Of course we’re always looking for new clients, and we’ve been pretty fortunate.”
Duties and ‘possibilities’
The Racos attribute a portion of their company’s success to their comprehension of the roles they must play within the company, which comes with a balance between their work and home life.
After 31 years of marriage, Fred and Jimma said they understand each other’s strengths, and know when and how to use them to drive their business.
“In the beginning we really tried to keep work at work and home at home, and some times it was just hard, but it works,” said Jimma Raco, RNDT’s president. “Fred does the technical end, I do the administration end. His office is upstairs, mine is downstairs.
“Can I do what a lot of our technicians do here? No, but I have 29 people that can.”
In 2017, Raco Jr. changed his title in the company from president to vice president, and Jimma became the company’s new leader.
In 2018, RNDT received the National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification through the Woman’s Business Enterprise National Council. The certification shows that the company meets the requirements of the Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contracting Program.
The Woman-Owned Small Business Certification now provides RNDT with the ability to bid on state and federal WOSB set-aside contracts.
“We are excited about the possibilities this certification brings to not only RNDT, but also the Johnstown area,” said Jimma Raco, a North Carolina native.
Following the certification, Jimma Raco also became a member of the Women’s Presidential Organization Greensburg Chapter.
‘Like a family’
The Woodvale business is not only a women-owned business, it’s a family-operated business.
The couple’s sons, Tony and Fred Raco III, along with his wife, Kaitlyn, all work within the company.
“It’s truly a family business,” Raco Jr. said.
Support between the Racos has played a vital role in their company, but it’s the support from beyond the company’s walls that helped launch the small business.
Before leaping into entrepreneurship, Raco Jr. sent surveys to area businesses to get an idea of the level of demand for his company’s services. By working with Johnstown Area Regional Industries, the Racos were able to secure the addresses to many Johnstown businesses, and the response they received in return was more than enough for the couple to move forward with launching the operation.
“We got over a 30% return on the survey we sent out, and I heard that if we only got 2% we were doing really well,” Raco Jr. said. “It got to the point where we would rush home from work to see how many we got.”
Soon after becoming equipped with confidence from confirmation of their company’s need, the Racos took first place in a 2003 Ben Franklin Technology Partners contest, in which they won $25,000 for their business concept.
“And it came at just the right time,” Jimma Raco said. “We had just started out and our receivables were not coming in, but then we got that check and that carried us, and we’ve did pretty well since then.”
As RNDT nears 20 years in business, the Racos said they love what they do more than ever.
“Just getting in front of people is 90% of this,” Raco Jr. said.
“Then of course you have to earn their business once you get the opportunity. And we have failed – but you just keep going. We have some great employees here, it’s like a family.”
Jimma Raco said “It feels good to still be in business. It’s tiring, but we have been successful.”
