Chuck Arnone sat inside the Anthony C. Truscello Council Chambers on Oct. 9,
as an audience member, shaking his head in frustration during the course of a Johnstown City Council meeting that, as is common, involved arguments, cross talk and inaction.
During the meeting, council tabled 12 voting matters and removed another five from table in order to withdraw them.
A few days earlier, Arnone met with The Tribune-Democrat to discuss his current City Council candidacy and the state of the municipality’s government.
“If we would go back and read Robert’s Rules of Order – to start with – and address the meeting in a proper manner it would run like they’re supposed to be,” Arnone said during the interview. “Nobody talks over each other. They’re recognized by the chair. The shenanigans of talking behind each other’s back and those kinds of things is just ridiculous.”
He added: “You need to have direction. The one thing that I think has been lacking is somebody directly controlling the meetings in the proper manner.”
Arnone, a Republican, is one of four candidates, along with Democrats Donald Buday and Michael Capriotti and independent Jack Williams, vying for two seats that will be determined on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
He is the Johnstown American Legion Post 294 commander and a Knights of Columbus fourth degree grand knight, along with being the longtime owner of TNC’s Lounge, a local bar/restaurant.
“As a businessman that’s owned and operated an establishment for over 30 years, I think experience dealing with the public and dealing with overall situations in large numbers makes it a lot easier to associate with the people in this town and knowing how they feel and what they talk about,” Arnone said. “Particularly in my kinda business, you get the one-on-one conversation.”
Arnone also chairs the Johnstown Housing Authority in a city where one-third of the citizens live in poverty due, in part, to the population shrinking by two-thirds – from more than 60,000 to under 20,000 – while the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development public housing stock has remained relatively the same. “(HUD is) quite aware of where they are,” Arnone said. “After all the conferences I’ve gone to, they know the upside-downness of our situation.”
He points to the city’s finances as an area that needs addressed.
“Right now, I know that they’re working pretty thin on personnel, so personnel can’t be one (area cut),” Arnone said. “But being conservative every way you can, and avoiding the luxuries whatever kind there are, you’d have to address them one by one. I can’t possibly make a decision or comment on something like that without knowing where the numbers fall.”
Arnone said working on a municipal budget is something he will need to learn about.
“I would think that the accounting system that they use within the city and how they set up the budget year to year will be a different challenge compared to what I’m used to doing in retail, forecasting what your needs are down the road, looking back at your history and seeing how to create a budget with all the inputs that you have,” Arnone said.
