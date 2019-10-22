Both a desire to serve the community and a sense of concern about the state of Johnstown’s municipal government inspired Michael Capriotti to run for City Council this year.
Capriotti is a retired Johnstown Fire Department firefighter, Navy veteran, current institutional safety manager at a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections facility, Franklin Johnstown Federal Credit Union board member and football coach in the Conemaugh Township Area School District.
“I’m a guy who spent 20 years as a professional firefighter in this city, running into burning buildings, risking my life,” said Capriotti, a resident of the Moxham neighborhood. “Community service and public service has been my life as an adult, from the time I was 18 to being in the military, to being a professional firefighter. I enjoy that aspect.
“I enjoy serving the public. I feel like this was a great opportunity.”
Capriotti, a Democrat, is one of four candidates – along with Republican Chuck Arnone, Democrat Donald Buday and independent Jack Williams – running for two seats that will be determined on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
In terms of governance, Capriotti thinks City Council has not functioned properly in recent years.
“My motivation for running is just watching how dysfunctional our city government has become with the in-fighting and name calling and the lack of ability to get jobs done, month to month, on council meetings,” Capriotti said. “It’s very frustrating to watch as a resident and a former employee of the city. I was a city fireman who retired last year. I feel like we need to get some change there, to get some professionalism and some folks who are willing to be able to disagree in a professional manner and still be able to have a dialog to try to come to some sort of mutual agreement or understanding so that the process of governing the city can take place.”
Capriotti, who holds a master’s degree in public administration, believes he is “from a fiscal and financial organizational standpoint pretty good” to serve on council, and said he is working at “understanding and getting my head wrapped around third-class city code and getting a full understanding of all the working parts there.”
He pointed to several key issues during a recent interview with The Tribune-Democrat, including the city’s $22 million unfunded pension liability.
“I left a job I loved as a professional firefighter because I was concerned about whether I would have a pension in 20 years,” Capriotti said. “I chose to make the decision – and a hard one at that – to start a whole new career at 50 years old to try to ensure that I have the ability to take care of myself, and my family, later in life. That being said, the reality of the pension issue is a little bit of a catch 22, because you have a lot of folks that are collecting a pension that are retired from the various departments and less and less paying in, as we’ve laid off public works employees, and we’ve laid off firemen and we’ve reduced our staffing.”
If elected, Capriotti would be working to prepare the city for its exit from Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by October 2021.
“I think we’re making some steps to get to where we need to be to get out of Act 47,” Capriotti said. “I believe that there’s a lot to do. I feel like we need to lean on our department heads in the city itself to start finding ways of tightening up their bootstraps, so to speak, and try to dwindle down our spending. That’s a big place to start.”
