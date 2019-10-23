For years, Donald Buday, who works for The EADS Group, Johnstown’s engineering firm, has gone from neighborhood to neighborhood talking with residents about the ongoing citywide sewer upgrade project.
And, during those one-on-one meetings, he has also heard from citizens about their other concerns.
“I’m out talking sanitary sewer projects to the residents, trying to help them with their sewer laterals,” Buday, a Democrat in this year’s City Council race, said. “First thing they’re talking about is blight – how do we get rid of the blight next door to us, the dead trees in front of their houses with heaved sidewalks.”
The sewer work is being done in order to bring the city into compliance with flow rates mandated by federal regulations and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. It has been one of the most expensive and controversial projects recently undertaken in Johnstown and the region covered by the Johns-town Redevelopment Authority’s 17-municipality footprint.
“Seeing the sanitary sewer project through to completion – I think that’s one of the biggest obstacles,” Buday said. “The city’s spending $100-some million. JRA’s spending millions of dollars. The people are going to end up spending maybe $50 million on the private sector.”
He added: “Honestly, I tell people every day, ‘I get it.’ There are people in Johnstown that can’t afford it. JRA started the sewer lateral program a couple years ago. I’m basically running it for them. We go to all 16 townships and boroughs. We basically design a system to get their property in compliance.”
Buday, a Morrellville resident, is one of four candidates in the election that is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, along with fellow Democrat Michael Capriotti, Republican Charles Arnone and independent Jack Williams.
He wants the city to “start thinking outside the box” when dealing with its issues, specifically pointing to job creation and finances. “I’m not sure the days of – and I could be wrong – 10,000 jobs coming in here is going to be the same,” Buday said. “I think the 100 jobs, the 50 jobs, the 75, the 10, the 5, I think that’s where you’re going to see the growth.”
Buday also discussed other issues during a meeting with The Tribune-Democrat earlier this month, including the opioid crisis and crime.
“Can a city council person even control that? It’s coming from everywhere,” he said.
Buday continued: “Is it the discipline at home, in church, in school where you can’t discipline the kids any more? As a Johnstown city councilman, you could hire a lot more police officers. Good thing. How do you pay for it? Would we go back to the days – in the ’80s
– where you had city policemen walking the city streets every day. Now, the big question would be, how do you handle that? More finances.”
He, like other residents, has also watched as City Council has divided into blocs often resulting in contentious meetings and even lawsuits against each other.
“Somewhere along the line there has to be more talking, and more agreeing and more compromising,” Buday said. “I will tell you this – I would never take my own city to court.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.