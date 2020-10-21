First-term state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, has introduced more than 30 bills during his nearly four years in office.
Six of them have been signed into law on matters as broad as the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights to regulations about the allowable width of agriculture vehicles on roads.
Others have begun the legislative process.
Two of his most consistent causes have been the elimination of gas cap emissions testing in Cambria County and a proposal to use revenue from the decades-old Johnstown Flood Tax to support participants in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities, which includes Johnstown and Franklin Borough.
Langerholc, a former Cambria County assistant district attorney and township supervisor, has been campaigning on those issues and more during his current reelection bid, as he attempts to retain the 35th Senatorial District seat this year in a race against Democrat Shaun Dougherty.
“I understand, and I represent, and I take the values and ideals of this region with me every day to Harrisburg,” said Langerholc, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, when talking with The Tribune-Democrat editorial board during a Zoom video conference. “And I work hard and fight for those interests every day when I’m in Harrisburg, for every constituent in the 35th District.”
The emissions bill would remove Cambria from the list of counties that need to perform an annual test on vehicles, which cost about $40 on average, since the region has been consistently meeting air quality standards. Also, because of a resolution introduced by Langerholc, the Joint State Government Commission conducted an analysis of the potential impact of removing the emissions test in certain counties.
“It’s an onerous testing requirement,” Langerholc said.
Langerholc’s proposed flood-tax plan would direct $19.3 million annually to the distressed cities, boroughs and townships, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. The statewide tax was originally levied on the sale of alcohol to get money for Johnstown following the St. Patrick’s Day Flood of 1936. But, over time, it has been simply folded into the general fund.
“If we were able to give some type of infusion into the city from some of those flood tax dollars, I think it would go a long way toward some of the pension obligations that they have within the city and really free up some other opportunities to allow them to really seek economic development,” he said.
His own career in the state Legislature started with a pension-related controversy when he signed up to participate in the State Employees’ Retirement System after pledging not to do so during his campaign.
“I am not in the pension system,” Langerholc said. “I am in the 401(k) system. And I’m not trying to play semantics or whatever. I’ll own it, what I did. There was pension reform that we did the first year to put the change in to save. I think we’re going to end up saving about
$30 billion. As soon as that was enacted I switched over from that to the 401(k), which was my intention all along. But, at the time when I signed up back in December of ’16, it wasn’t an option. I get it. People are going to focus on what that is and still say what it is. I’m saying there’s a little more to the story than just what were in the headlines. But I own that. I get it. I totally understand it.”
The incumbent senator said one of the main economic issues facing the state is how to address what could be an almost $5 billion shortfall in this year’s budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
He understood the original reason for the business closures when the novel coronavirus hit the commonwealth, but considers Gov. Tom Wolf’s overall actions to be inconsistent and without proper input from the legislative branch.
“I think that the state response would have been much better received if it just was simply more transparent,” Langerholc said.
Now, he wants the state to safely open back up as a way to boost the economy, while also addressing long-term infrastructure development, such as rural broadband expansion, that could benefit smaller communities throughout the 35th that covers Cambria, Bedford and part of Clearfield counties.
However, Langerholc opposes legalizing recreational marijuana as a way to bring in revenue because it is “not all it’s cracked up to be” due to what he thinks would be an increased demand on social services for individuals affected by drugs.
