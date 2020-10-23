Todd Rowley is a retired law enforcement officer, with 24 years’ experience in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who, earlier this year, joined about 500 individuals for a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Johnstown.
His participation was part of a message of unity that Rowley, a Democrat, has been emphasizing in his campaign against U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, in this year’s 13th Congressional District race.
“I have marched and I have stood side by side with my fellow citizens, speaking out in regard to the concern and the messaging that is coming from the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Rowley, a former state police officer. “I’ve stood there on Central Park in Johnstown and addressed the group there. … We have to recognize, as citizens, that we can support our efforts that so many people across gender, across racial lines are fighting for for that racial and social justice, but we can also fully support our brave men and women in law enforcement.
“We have to be able to do both. We cannot allow our elected officials to somehow pit our law enforcement officers against the citizenry. That’s a recipe for disaster. And when you see the current administration doing just that, that serves no purpose other than a very individual, politically calculated decision. It’s very troubling for me.”
Rowley, a Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, resident, thinks the United States needs to “find our way back to that national sense of unity and those shared values that we all had, those shared values that I was raised on here in southwest Pennsylvania, those shared values of civility, and decency, and hard work, equality, and tolerance, respect for each other, the rule of law. Those shared values, we have to find our way back towards. And it’s only through strong, competent leadership that we’re going to be able to find our way back to that national sense of unity and those shared values.”
Rowley worked in FBI counterintelligence and counterterrorism – with much of his career spent focusing on China, developing what he called an “intimate understanding” of the nation and ways to deal with the leadership on major issues.
“We have to ensure that we go about our relationship with China utilizing our diplomatic skills,” said Rowley. “And, yes, we have to contain China. But the thought that we would want to entertain some sort of military engagement with China I think is very foolish.
“For me, from a relationship with China, I described it as very dynamic and it’s very fluid. We have to recognize that. And we have to be able to work with China on the global stage. The consequences of us not doing that are frankly very scary, knowing the nuclear capabilities that the Chinese government has. That’s something that we do not want to entertain. I’m a big proponent of our dialog, our relationship with China, ensuring that China does not take advantage of us.”
Along with China and Black Lives Matter, Rowley discussed numerous other issues during a Zoom video conference with The Tribune-Democrat editorial board, including President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his opinion, the nation would have been better off if Trump had “trusted” Americans enough to tell them about the seriousness of coronavirus in February and March when the president knew it was far worse than the common flu, but, at the time, told author Bob Woodward, “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.” in an interview that was released in September.
“Until we have federal leadership and a comprehensive plan in place that is leading us to lower the infection and fatality rates of this COVID-19 virus, our country, the American people are going to continue to suffer and our economy is going to continue to struggle. That’s it. That’s plain and simple,” Rowley said. “And with that leadership, though, we, as Americans – not as Democrats, or Republicans or independents, but as Americans – we have to recognize the individual responsibility that we have to each other to take those fundamental mitigating safety protocols. Right? Real fundamental – to wear a mask when you’re out in public, to maintain that social distancing as best you can when you’re out in public, and to wash your hands frequently.”
