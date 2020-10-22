Agriculture and education have been two points of emphasis for U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, during his time in the U.S. House of Representatives.
And, if elected to a seventh term in his 15th Congressional District race against Democratic challenger Robert Williams, he hopes to even expand his impact in shaping legislation in those areas.
Thompson, the senior member of the commonwealth’s Republican Party delegation, would like to chair the House Agriculture Committee, of which he is currently a member.
“It really is about assuming a leadership role with the House Agriculture Committee,” Thompson said when talking with The Tribune-Democrat editorial board during a recent Zoom meeting. “Quite frankly, that’s good for every American – to make sure that we have affordable, accessible, high-quality and safe food. But it really is about the rural economy, too.”
In terms of agriculture and food supplies, Thompson recently introduced the Giving Retailers and Our Convenience Employees Relief (GROCER) Act and Assistance and Gratitude for Coronavirus Heroes in Agribusiness who are Invaluable to the Nation (AG CHAIN) Act, both of which would create federal tax holidays for workers involved in the nation’s food chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, as a member of his other committee, House Education and Labor, Thompson introduced the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law in 2018. The legislation addressed numerous areas of education, including providing states more flexibility in the use of federal resources, increasing educational opportunities for historically disadvantaged and vulnerable students, and streamlining performance measures.
Thompson also supported new trade deals made in recent years.
“No. 1, there are more trade deals to be made in different parts in the world,” Thompson said. “But, No. 2, the ones that we have signed, USMCA with Canada and Mexico – nobody thought that that could be done, we got it done – the China deal, which has been really good for agriculture and good for manufacturing, but now we have to do oversight on those.
“In the past, I think what’s happened is a lot of times members of Congress will get these great victories on a trade deal – NAFTA was an example of that – and then everybody walked away and did press releases, and nobody kept oversight on it. Nobody kept the pressure on the trading partners. There needs to be a level of accountability. And I think members of Congress obviously have a responsibility to do that when it comes to legislative action.”
Thompson also said improved broadband service is a tool that could help throughout the almost all rural 14-county district that includes part of Cambria.
“That’s about maximizing education, health care, commerce,” Thompson said.
He hopes high-speed internet could be one of the tools used to help slow what has been a constant population loss for Cambria County and much of western Pennsylvania for more than a half-century. Thompson also stressed the need for jobs, clean environments, safety and grocery access in small towns.
“I think there are a lot of things that the federal government can and should be doing to help in this process,” Thompson said. “But we have to be intentional. We can’t sit back and say, ‘Hey, this is great. People are moving back to Cambria County.’ It doesn’t work that way. That’s a ‘Field of Dreams’ approach. You have to be intentional on this.”
