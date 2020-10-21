Shaun Dougherty never went to the Pennsylvania State Capitol before 2016.
But, after making his first trip, he quickly became a regular fixture in Harrisburg, advocating for the victims of childhood sexual abuse in response to his own molestation being mentioned in a Pennsylvania grand jury report into the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.
Dougherty, a Westmont resident, found the process to be frustrating.
“When I began going to the Capitol, you know I foolishly thought that as a (Navy) veteran and a business owner, married for years to the same woman, being named in the grand jury report about clergy sex abuse – an official state document supported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation – that we would be able to go up, and meet with people and we would rectify this,” Dougherty said during a recent Zoom interview with The Tribune-Democrat editorial board.
But, from Dougherty’s perspective, every issue “goes through the same problem, the same bad policy, bad politics in our state Capitol to where everything is an argument and if you’re not connected to any type of leadership position or if you don’t have a strong lobby group – or something like that – you’re blocked out as a regular taxpaying citizen.”
So, eventually, Dougherty, decided to run for office, leading him to challenge for Pennsylvania’s 35th Senatorial District seat, now held by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township.
If elected, he hopes to draw upon the political and advocacy knowledge he gained while working for victims.
Dougherty, in recent years, has joined the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests Board of Directors, done countless interviews with national and international news organizations, and met with high-ranking Roman Catholic Church leaders in the Vatican during a conference of bishops called by Pope Francis to discuss abuse in the church. He has also championed a two-year retroactive window during which victims of past abuse could file civil claims.
“I’ve never been a politician in my life,” Dougherty, a Democrat, said. “But, from 2016 to 2020, not to toot my own horn, but I’ve had a hell of a lot of accomplishments over those four years. I’m not a legislator, and I successfully was an active part of changing the statutes of limitations in Pennsylvania.
“There are no longer criminal statutes of limitations on child sex crimes here in Pennsylvania.”
Dougherty, a restaurateur, said he would prioritize helping small business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic economic shutdown.
“I know that they only did what they were asked to do,” Dougherty said. “They stood up and served. They jeopardized everything that they worked their lives for. So I would immediately find ways to find revenue streams, tax incentives, anything we can do to prop up our small business owners to keep their businesses operational because that is the lifeblood.”
Overall, he feels the nation’s response to the pandemic was mishandled on a federal level, which led to states needing to formulate their own plans.
“Everybody’s giving (Pennsylvania) Gov. (Tom) Wolf flak, but I don’t think anybody would switch places with him right now,” Dougherty said. “God, what a handful to be thrown. Unfortunately, my ultimate thing is this should have been handled right away from the federal level. We did not leave it up to Hawaii to fight Japan after Pearl Harbor was attacked. This is no different than Japan coming in and attacking Pearl Harbor. It’s an outside virus that attacked our country and is killing our citizens.”
In terms of generating revenue, Dougherty supports the legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana.
“This is a new industry in Pennsylvania, brand-new industry, a whole new industry,” he said. “Not only is it a new industry, it’s a high-demand industry right off the bat. Marijuana is everywhere in Pennsylvania. It’s everywhere in Ohio, New York, New Jersey. It’s everywhere. It will create jobs from agriculture, to distribution, to sales, to marketing. It will trickle down into tourism. Tourism will create jobs in hospitality.”
Dougherty said he would also support improving the region’s roads, expanding rural broadband and increasing passenger rail service between Johnstown and Pittsburgh.
“These are all priorities,” he said. “These are all things that the other side of the mountain has had for years that is keeping this region down. I’m going to be incredibly aggressive.”
