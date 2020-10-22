A song inspired Robert Williams to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I have a passion for getting involved,” he said during a recent Zoom interview with The Tribune-Democrat’s editorial board. “I was listening to a Matthew West song, he’s a Christian artist, ‘Do Something.’ And it kind of resonated with me.
“Do something, stop sitting on the sidelines, get involved, stop complaining about things that are wrong when you can be part of the process to change what’s wrong. So that’s what initially got me in.”
Williams, a Democrat from Clearfield County, has no governmental experience, but instead has what he described as “life experiences that I think prepare me for this,” as he attempts to defeat U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, in the 15th Congressional District.
“I haven’t been in federal government,” Williams said. “I’m not a politician. And from what I’m seeing, and watching and hearing, there is no preparation for it.
“With that said, I have three major roles in my life. I’m an emergency medical technician. I’m a pastor. I wouldn’t call it professional. I’d call it lay, but I’m licensed. I’ve done weddings. I’ve done services. I used to be the associate pastor at a church, so I have done it professionally.
“And I have kids. They’re not biological. They’re my church kids that have adopted me and I’ve adopted. Over the years, we’ve become our own little independent family. And, to be honest with you, having eight girls, my church girls, that is more preparation than any job in the world.”
He thinks the region is not being properly represented in the capital and that overall the federal government is not doing a good job in meeting the economic and other needs of citizens.
“If we ran a business like we’re running our country, we’d be out of business,” Williams said.
Based on his background in emergency services, Williams considers the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to be “absolutely pathetic.” He would like to see pandemic plans to be implemented and for the United States to work closer with other countries in developing strategies.
“This is not an American problem,” Williams said. “This is a humanity problem.”
Williams, a transplant to the area from California, wants to encourage small-town approaches to dealing with the district’s issues.
He supports community policing and neighborhood interactions as ways to help make communities safer.
“We need neighbors talking to neighbors, not pulling into the garage, and slipping into the house and turning all the lights out,” Williams said. “We need to have community policing. And then, more importantly, we need common sense.”
Agriculture, a leading industry in the expansive, rural 14-county district that includes part of Cambria, should be approached with “a mom-and-pop philosophy in a large-world arena,” according to Williams.
“We need to stop taking away what the farmers have,” Williams said. “If the bank owns the land, the federal government needs to pay the land off, give it back to the farmers and let the farmers do what they need to do. We have made agriculture, we have made farming such a big business, we’ve forgotten the basics of it. We’ve forgotten that it’s family, it’s love that makes agriculture work.”
