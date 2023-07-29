JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A diagnosis of early-stage dementia can be devastating, but advocates say there are immediate steps to take that will help both the person with dementia and those who love them.
“The first step is: Don’t panic,” said Marie Goff, chairwoman of the Laurel Highlands Alzheimer’s Foundation.
“Get as much educational material and information as you can,” she continued.
“Find support groups with other people going through it. Have patience and a lot of caring.”
The local foundation holds support group meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Conemaugh East Hills.
For the person diagnosed, Eileen Graham, elder care adviser with EG Associates Group, says it’s important to tell family.
“Tell people you can rely on to be your support,” she said. “Keep in contact with your medical providers and exercise.”
Exercise to keep the vascular system open and delay more damage to the brain is also high on Goff’s advice list. She also recommended healthy eating and doing some cognitive challenges every day.
“Keep active mentally and physically,” Goff said.
Those with dementia need support, Graham said.
“Families should be more proactive,” she said. “Reach out to support groups, attorneys and doctors.
Get as much support as you can so you know what you can be up against. Capture as many memories as you can. Get pictures together and put them in an album so they can look at them.”
Carole Shepard, a self-employed geriatric care manager in suburban Pittsburgh, also urges family members to cherish their time with their loved one with dementia.
“They have wisdom to share stories to tell,” Shepard said said during a conference for caregivers of people with dementia held earlier this month at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
A treatment plan begins with support, Dr. Alison O’Donnell said at the Pittsburgh conference.
“Community and social support is the number one thing,” O’Donnell said, listing family, church, senior centers and other social organizations.
She also recommends a close inspection of the individual’s home, with an eye on fall prevention, medication regimens, fire safety and storage of hazardous materials and firearms.
Dementia is often a slow process, taking months or years to progress to a point the individual needs full-time care.
Those with Alzheimer’s disease usually survive between four and eight years after diagnosis, Sara Murphy, vice president for programs and services for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, said during the conference in Pittsburgh.
About 40% of that period is spent in the more severe stages of dementia.
Supporting family members with dementia comes at a significant cost. Murphy presented survey results showing 18% of caregivers went from full-time to part-time employment and 9% quit working to be with the family member. Of those with full-time employment, 57% said caregiving had affected their jobs.
As dementia progresses through the early stages, most individuals can continue to function well in routine situations – driving a car to familiar places, shopping and going to church.
But if family members are concerned – even if the doctor says the person is capable – Graham suggests getting a GPS tracker for the car. They also make insoles with GPS chips for shoes, she added.
Eventually, most families find they need extra help to keep their loved ones with dementia safe. All the options can be expensive.
In-home caregivers working 10 hours a day will cost about $102,200 a year, Shepard said.
If the individual needs in-home care around the clock, that’s estimated at $245,280 a year.
Personal care homes cost from $3,500 to $13,000 a month.
Nursing homes are more expensive and many of those with dementia don’t have enough other medical conditions to meet requirements for a nursing home, Graham said.
She adds that in-home caregivers and personal care home staff should be trained in care for those with dementia.
The experts say there are no clear guidelines for when someone with dementia is better off in a personal care home or another facility.
“That’s very personal. There is a lot of concern, but there is no reason for guilt,” Goff said.
“You have to understand when you cannot care for that person any longer.”
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center neurologist Dr. Nicholas Lanciano says sooner may be better.
“Caregivers wait too long to get their loved ones placed,” he said. “That’s how bad things happen. People consider it a failure; it’s like giving up. People should be open to the possibility of placement earlier so they have time to care for themselves, too. Everybody worries, but then everyone finds out it’s a better situation.”
Shepard said there is no perfect time for placement.
“You are in uncharted waters,” she said. “Are we helping them? Are we hurting them? We want them safe and healthy and happy. You are on an emotional roller coaster.
“You have to keep in mind you are making thoughtful, well-informed decisions.”
Lanciano and Graham both warned that this region could use more facilities capable of accepting and providing care for individuals with dementia.
Those that do almost always have waiting lists, Graham said.
Arbutus Park Manor, Cambria Care Center, Cambridge Ebensburg Senior Living, Harmony House and Laurel View Village are among area facilities with secure units for residents with dementia. Those units are designed to protect residents known to wander, which makes them at risk for elopement.
Brooke Patterson, director of nursing, said many of those with dementia become more active when they move into Crossroads, the memory care unit at Arbutus Park Manor.
“Families say their relatives are being more social and getting out of their room,” Patterson said. “The social aspect helps.”
Residents are not confined to their rooms, she added.
“They are allowed to move about in a safe environment where there is staff to help them,” Patterson said. “There is even a secure outdoor area and activities that stimulate them to participate.”
Crossroads’ staff is consistent, allowing residents to recognize faces even if they don’t know names.
Employees must have patience and be ready to work one-on-one with residents.
“You have to be compassionate for the work you are doing to be working over there,” Patterson said.
At Laurel View, there are two secure units, which are called neurocognitive neighborhoods at the Davidsville facility. The Arbor is part of the Laurel View nursing home and Reflections is associated with the personal care home.
“Just because they have the diagnosis (of dementia) doesn’t mean they have to live in that neighborhood,” nursing home administrator Rachel Wachter said. “We try to maintain the same staff members for consistency in those neighborhoods but all dementia training goes to the entire team. We have a mix throughout our entire campus.”
