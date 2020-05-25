EBENSBURG – Even with a mask covering part of her face, there was no hiding Marie Piastrelli’s patriotism as a Memorial Day parade crossed her path.
Dressed in red and white – and standing under blue skies – the Ebensburg resident lifted a handheld American flag to show her support while a motorcade of veterans, firefighters and ambulances drove by.
“We could’ve watched it from the window,” said Piastrelli, standing just outside her Parkview Apartments home.
“But it’s such a beautiful day to be outside. And this is a day to celebrate freedom because a lot of people gave their lives so we could be here.”
Ebensburg’s annual Memorial Day ceremony often draws a crowd of hundreds to Veterans Park to honor those who fought and died for the nation.
This year – to avoid COVID-19 complications – Ebensburg Borough officials partnered with VFW Post 4963 and American Legion Post 363 in town to bring the patriotic procession to the people.
A parade of veterans, Dauntless Fire Department vehicles and Ebensburg EMS ambulances zigzagged through most of the borough, taking it past neighborhoods lined with homes, apartment buildings and downtown intersections – rather than a crowd in the center of town.
It enabled residents such as Piastrelli and her friend, Sharon Allison, to watch the parade from right outside their front door.
“This was a great idea,” Allison said.
American Legion Post 363 member Phil Rice was among a handful of veterans who placed a wreath at Veterans Park at the conclusion of the event.
Behind him, a line of fellow veterans – spaced apart from one another – fired three shots into the air in honor of those who never made it home from war.
“Even with everything that’s going on, it’s still our duty to recognize how much they gave for us,” Rice said.
He credited the borough for spearheading the roving parade to remind the public about the “importance and sacredness of Memorial Day.”
To Sharon Nagle, the solemn day served as a reminder of the importance of freedom.
“That’s what they died for,” she said, standing next to her friend, Catherine Huson, of Ebensburg.
Pandemic or not, “we have to get on with living again,” Nagle said.
A block away, Shawn Dumm and his wife, Kelley, watched with their children as a line of vehicles drove by, decked out in red, white and blue.
Their son, Brayden, 2, waved from his father’s shoulders as a Dauntless engine passed.
“It’s nice to have a little normalcy again,” Kelley said. “Even if it is a little different.”
Veterans across the region honored their fallen in adapted, oftentimes abbreviated ceremonies Monday.
Parade-style events were held through Westmont and the Hastings area.
Services were held in Sankertown, Cresson, Nicktown, St. Michael and Windber, among others.
