Sheetz is responding to concerns aired by a Richland Township resident about a potential traffic hazard caused by a structure at the store’s Scalp Avenue location.
“Sheetz is committed to being a good neighbor in every community we serve, and we also strive to offer safe and convenient locations,” Sheetz’ Public Relations manager Nick Ruffner said in an email.
On Monday, Richland Township resident Lawrence Fenimore attended a township Board of Supervisors meeting to seek a remedy for a brick structure that he said obstructs drivers’ visibility at an intersection behind the store at 1455 Scalp Ave.
“How did it get here?” Fenimore said, “and why hasn’t anyone done anything about it?”
The structure houses the store’s trash bins in accordance with a township ordinance that requires dumpsters to be enclosed.
But its proximity to the curb impairs drivers’ vision at an intersection at the rear of the store, Fenimore said.
Ruffner said Sheetz is listening to Fenimore’s concerns.
“Although this structure was part of approved plans for this site when it was built in 2012, we are currently working with Richland Township officials to see if anything can be done to address this concern,” Ruffner said in his email.
Township solicitor Gary Costlow said the township’s planning commission – a separate entity from the supervisors – would have been shown the original construction plans and would have had control over adjusting the structure’s proposed location.
“It just didn’t occur to them it would be dangerous,” Costlow said.
Fenimore said he was happy to hear Sheetz is responding, but he said he hopes Sheetz follows through with a solution.
“And the big picture is the township supervisors should address something like this with an ordinance,” he said.
Although the township’s zoning ordinance 240-27 prohibits property from interfering with visibility of “public highways,” Costlow said Sheetz’s structure was not in violation.
The ordinance doesn’t apply to the Sheetz structure because the road it affects is within a privately owned plaza – it is not a public highway, Costlow said.
Costlow said the township supervisors could explore adding a new ordinance or expanding the existing ordinance to include shopping plaza roads, but he said he’s not sure whether the township has that authority.
“I’m not saying its impossible, but it’s an area that courts are cautious about,” Costlow said.
“All ordinances are limited by authorities granted to townships and municipalities.”
Even though the township has an ordinance requiring enclosed dumpsters, Costlow was not sure of the extent to which the township can control where a business places them on private property.
“It’s a complicated issue,” he said. “Essentially, the question is ‘what rules we can impose on private property and would they be enforceable?’ What municipalities can enforce on private property is the subject of a lot of debate, even up to the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Although she was not at the meeting, Sherri Snyder, of Richland Township, said she was in a T-bone accident at that intersection in February 2019. No one was injured, she said.
Snyder was one of more than 80 people who responded to a survey Fenimore conducted through a hyperlocal social networking app.
“It should absolutely be moved or taken down,” Snyder said in a telephone interview. “I can’t believe there haven’t been more accidents there.”
