Despite icy road conditions, Richland Township resident Lawrence Fenimore attended a township Board of Supervisors meeting to seek a remedy for what he fears is a real driving hazard.
A brick structure obstructs drivers’ visibility in a Scalp Avenue shopping plaza intersection behind Sheetz, he said.
“How did it get here?” Fenimore said. “And why hasn’t anyone done anything about it?”
The structure at the 1455 Scalp Ave. Sheetz houses the store’s trash bins in accordance with a township ordinance that requires dumpsters to be enclosed.
But its proximity to the curb impairs drivers’ vision at an intersection at the rear of the store, Fenimore said.
Fenimore questioned whether the height of the structure was in violation of a township ordinance.
His complaint was reviewed by township executive director Rian Barker.
“You can’t see real well – he’s right about that,” Barker said.
Barker said he believes the dumpster enclosure was constructed at the same time as the Sheetz store, about nine years ago.
Barker said he doesn’t know why the township’s planning commission hadn’t objected to the structure’s location.
However, Barker said the structure is not in violation of any township ordinance.
Barker said there is an ordinance prohibiting residential property from interfering with visibility of township roads.
But Sheetz’ structure, and the road it affects, is within a privately owned plaza, Barker said.
Furthermore, the plaza is in a commercial district, where there is no township rule prohibiting construction at any distance from side or rear property lines, he said.
Although she was not at the meeting, Sherri Snyder, of Richland, said she was in a T-bone accident at that intersection in February 2019. No one was injured, she said.
Snyder was one of more than 80 people who responded to a survey Fenimore conducted through a hyperlocal social networking app.
“It should absolutely be moved or taken down,” Snyder said in a phone interview. “I can’t believe there haven’t been more accidents there. I avoid Sheetz because of that.”
The supervisors had no record Monday of that crash or any others at that location.
After the meeting, supervisors’ Chairman Robert Heffelfinger Jr. said the board would contact Sheetz to request a solution.
“At the very least we will reach out to them,” he said. “It has not fallen on deaf ears.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.