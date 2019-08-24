As leaders of the unofficial Donnie Iris fan club of Friedens, Deb Barron, Mark Sarver and Shelly Zarefoss made sure their group had their lawn chairs set up near the stage for Saturday’s benefit show for Highlands Health free medical clinic.
“I just love his music,” Barron said at Polacek Pavilion in Peoples Natural Gas Park. “He never gives up. He just keeps going and going and going.”
Sarver said he was thrilled to see Donnie Iris & the Cruisers were headlining this year’s benefit concert.
Wearing a Donnie Iris T-shirt Saturday, Sarver said he’s been following the rock singer for more than 40 years and has seen him perform dozens of times.
“He was at Friedens – well, Stoystown – 15 years ago at the Fantasy Inn,” Barron said. “That’s the last time we saw him locally. We go to Pittsburgh to see him.”
There were plenty of fans for Saturday’s show, making it the free clinic’s best fundraiser ever, Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said.
“Last year, we made $8,000,” Danchanko said at the event. “We have surpassed that by two. We have doubled our money after expenses.”
The near-capacity crowd was expected to reach 1,200 people, Danchanko said.
Highlands Health board Chairman John Kubinski said sponsoring businesses helped cover up-front expenses, netting more funds for the clinic’s mission.
“We help our low-income, uninsured and under-insured residents,” Danchanko said.
Pittsburgh band Cracked Voices opened the show.
