WATCH VIDEO | Don't stop the presses: Tribune's Goss Metro-Offset machine turning 50

Frank Hovanec started out in The Tribune-Democrat’s pressroom as an apprentice in August 1969 – right before the company’s current Goss Metro-Offset press went online.

The next five decades brought many changes to the journalism industry and the printing operation. But as The Tribune-Democrat’s press turns 50 this year, the machine is still used to produce two daily newspapers, three weeklies and a student publication – with capacity for more work.

That’s why Rob Forcey, the newspaper’s publisher, believes the massive piece of equipment will continue to play an integral role in the company’s operations for many years to come.

Even in an era in which many readers interact with newspapers’ content digitally, “there’s a lot of reasons why print publications will continue on into the future,” said Forcey, publisher of The Tribune-Democrat and The Cumberland (Maryland) Times-News, both CNHI LLC newspapers.

“The press, while it’s been a big part of the history of the country, is also a big part of the future,” Forcey said. “People ask me, ‘Do we think that it’s going to be a thing of the past?’ I think it’s a thing of the future. … At the end of the day, the need for a physical newspaper is still going to be there. I really believe that. It’s a different way to read, it’s a different way to absorb information, and it’s a great way for you to find out what’s going on in your community.”

Industry beginnings

The first press used to produce one of The Tribune-Democrat’s predecessors was a primitive hand-cranked piece of equipment that could only put out 50 to 75 copies an hour. Back in 1853, it took 20-year-old James M. Swank, founder of The Cambria Tribune, all day to run off 500 copies of the four-page paper – and that was after he sold the advertisements, wrote the articles and set the pages in print.

In 1859, Swank and his newspaper moved up from a single candle-lit room on Main Street to a more upscale second-floor office on Franklin Street. In 1864, the original press was supplanted by a more modern model, which itself was replaced in 1905.

In 1936, The Tribune Publishing Co., which published The Johnstown Tribune and The Johnstown Democrat, was hit hard when floodwaters covered the city. Its pressroom, business office, advertising department, mailing room, record room and newsprint storage room, all on the first floor or in the basement of its headquarters on Locust Street, were swamped and their contents destroyed.

A new Goss five-unit, high-speed press was installed in 1940 in a second-floor room of a then-new addition to the Locust Street building – well above the 1936 high-water mark. The Tribune and the Democrat merged in 1952 to create The Tribune-Democrat.

The Tribune-Democrat’s current Goss Metro-Offset press was purchased in 1968 and installed in 1969 – the year in which the Locust Street building was expanded to its present dimensions through the construction of an addition that backed up to Washington Street.

The addition was built solidly. Pamela Mayer, publisher of The Tribune-Democrat from 1987 to 2004, said that “you could stand in that building in a tornado and it wouldn’t move.” The press takes up half of a cavernous, high-ceilinged second-floor room in that annex.

Logbook and memories

The current press was being installed when he was hired, so Hovanec didn’t get much experience using the previous machine, but he has a few vivid memories of the five weeks or so he tended to it.

Back in the “hot metal” days, the press plates that bore the images of the newspaper pages were made of lead and weighed 30 to 35 pounds each, said Hovanec, who worked in the pressroom for more than four decades and retired as pressroom foreman in 2014. Today, the press plates are light, thin sheets of aluminum.

“When you took off the old plates off the press, they saved them,” he said, “and what you did was throw them in the furnace, so they re-melted them down and cast them again. … Since I was an apprentice, I just dealt with my little jobs. My job was mostly to keep the furnace filled and grease the press.”

The last edition came off the old press on Oct. 6, 1969, and the first edition produced by the current press was printed the very next day, with no downtime, according to penciled-in entries in a logbook from that era. The logbook indicates that the latter run produced 64,130 copies of a 24-page newspaper.

Things went smoothly for several years after the installation was finished – until the night of July 19, 1977, when the third of Johnstown’s three major floods hit. Hovanec wasn’t working that night, he said, but he heard later about the struggles his co-workers went through to get the newspaper out before the waters rose too high.

“I heard they kept running, trying to get off as many copies as they could before the press shut down,” he said. “The compressors were in the basement, and once the water came up over the compressors, that did it.”

A logbook entry indicates that the pressmen successfully printed most of the July 20 edition: “COMPLETED RUN, EXCEPT 5,000 PAPERS,” it reads. The July 21 edition, however, had to be outsourced as the massive cleanup began: “NO POWER – HAD TO PRINT AT GREENSBURG.”

The logbook indicates that the flood marked the end of The Tribune-Democrat’s practice of publishing morning and afternoon editions. Starting on July 23 and continuing today, it became a morning-only paper.

‘Skill and training’

Pressroom foreman Don Gibson, who has worked at The Tribune-Democrat for 38 years, said the press can put out up to 45,000 newspapers per hour.

“The paper comes up from downstairs on rolls that weigh up to three-quarters of a ton,” Gibson said.

According to Hovanec, the older press required its operators to shut it down every time a roll of paper ran out so that the end of one roll could be glued to the beginning of the next: “You’d have to paste the paper to the next roll and start back up,” he said. “But the new press has automatic pasters, so that made it (so) you didn’t have to shut down. You just kept on running.”

Each press plate, a sheet of aluminum with the image of a newspaper page burned into it, has “areas on (it) that accept water and accept ink,” Gibson said. “The areas that you want to print ink on get no water on them. The areas where you don’t want ink accept the water.”

As the paper is fed into the press, the ink is transferred to it from the plates, which are attached to rollers on the press – black ink only for black-and-white pages or various combinations of red, yellow, blue and black ink for color pages.

“From there, the paper goes into what we call the folder, and it gets cut and folded,” Gibson said.

As the papers come out of the folder, the pressmen check them to make sure that the alignment and margins are correct and that no content has been cut off. If necessary, they adjust the press.

They also ensure that each page’s registration is acceptable – that the red, yellow, blue and black inks have been put in exactly the right spots to make a coherent whole, Gibson said.

“When those four colors make a page,” Gibson said, “they have to fall exactly on top of each other. The plates are given to us so they work like that, but we have to adjust the press so they’re not out of register. If it’s out of register, you’ll see it. It’ll be blurry, fuzzy. It won’t look good.”

Once the newspapers are printed, cut and folded, they’re carried on a conveyor belt out of the press room and down through the floor to the mailroom, where any inserts are added. After that, they’re sent out to the truckers and contractors for delivery to stores and home subscribers.

“It takes a lot of skill and training to put this paper out,” Gibson said.

Changes, more work

In a typical month, the press uses around 1,250 gallons of red ink, 1,000 gallons of blue ink, 1,000 gallons of yellow ink and 500 to 700 gallons of black ink, Gibson said. When the press was installed in 1969, the ink used to print copies of The Tribune-Democrat was petroleum-based, but about 15 years ago the decision was made to switch to soy-based ink.

“The black ink before used to rub off on people’s hands,” Gibson said. “Now we order a no-rub ink that doesn’t come off on your hands.”

The size of the newspaper itself has decreased over the years.

Each page was 15 inches wide when the press was installed in 1969, but that figure has been cut down several times. Today, each page of The Tribune-Democrat is 121/2 inches wide.

“That’s saved a lot of newsprint and ink costs,” Gibson said.

The process of creating the metal press plates has changed since the press was installed, too: “The images used to come over on negatives, and we would burn them on the machines, and then we would hand-develop them,” Gibson said. Now, each page’s image is sent digitally from a computer.

Perhaps the biggest change, though, is in the volume of material produced on the press.

“This press has worked harder in the last year than it has in the 50 years it’s been in operation,” Gibson said.

Last March, the press workload doubled when the decision was made to begin printing The Times-News of Cumberland in Johnstown.

Forcey said one of the biggest factors in that decision was the difficulty of finding parts for the Cumberland newspaper’s press.

“At some point, any large piece of equipment, especially if it’s used on a daily basis for hours a day, will break down,” he said.

“Imagine the car that you’re driving today – that, suddenly, they don’t make parts for it anymore. All those Saturn drivers out there, all those Yugo drivers out there, they’re having a hard time finding parts even if they want to keep it going. That’s kind of the same issue that we were up against.”

Now, the press is used to print not only The Times-News and The Tribune-Democrat, but also several West Virginia-based weekly newspapers – The Spirit of Jefferson, in Jefferson County; The Hampshire Review, in Hampshire County; and The Moorefield Examiner, in Hardy County.

It also produces special weekend sections for the daily newspapers, grocery circulars, various commercial jobs and The Bottom Line, the student newspaper at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland.

Gibson estimated that the press now puts out 25 to 30 “runs” each week. The average daily press run of The Tribune-Democrat alone is about 22,500 copies, with higher volume on the weekends.

‘People who care’

The press’s age can present challenges.

“The newer presses are all electronic, digital,” Gibson said. “Ours is old-school, electric. We have to find an electrician who knows old-school electricity when we have a problem.”

As newspapers around the country phase out their presses and outsource their printing, workers with the skills needed to operate the press are increasingly hard to find.

“Press crews have gotten smaller,” Gibson said. “There’s fewer presses out there because papers are combining printing, and there’s fewer pressmen to go around, so we’ve had to train them from scratch, pretty much. They need to have good mechanical skills.

“Electrical is a plus, but it’s not necessary. They need to be a quick learner and a very hard worker because there’s just no downtime now. … It used to take four years to teach a pressman. We had an apprenticeship program. Now, we try to do it in a month or two and get them up to par.”

Hovanec said The Tribune-Democrat employed 22 pressmen and two apprentices when he was hired in 1969. He agreed that mechanical knowledge is key for the job.

“When the press breaks down, we generally try fixing it unless it’s something major, out of our control, that we can’t do,” he said.

Mayer recalled that The Tribune-Democrat’s pressmen were so skilled that they were often requested by other newspapers to provide training for those newspapers’ press crews.

“You could send those guys anywhere,” she said. “You had to trust them, and they earned that trust every single night. … You can have a beautiful piece of equipment, but if you don’t have people who care about it and know how to run it, it’s worthless.”

‘A huge future’

As more and more newspapers cut costs by outsourcing printing to outside facilities, Forcey expects The Tribune-Democrat’s press to allow the newspaper to become “an exception to the rule” and to take advantage of the trend.

“I think in the future, the press is going to become more and more important,” he said, “because as we see smaller newspapers decide that they need to cut costs, we’re going to become a center for those folks to be able to print. ... I think that that’s really going to be a big part of our future.

“We’re in the midst right now of talking to even more companies about bringing them on board, and that makes it a nice asset.

“We can control not only our own print flow … and deadlines and things like that, but we also are able to help other people save some money and, at the same time, retain jobs here in Johnstown.”

Forcey said there’s “a huge future for the press” and for The Tribune-Democrat’s print edition.

“When you look at a newspaper, when you see a written version of it, you read it differently than you do the online version,” he said. “In today’s day and age, sitting down and taking the time to go through the newspaper is a bit of a luxury, but it’s one that’s nice to have because you can sit there, go article by article, and make decisions about whether there’s stuff there that you want to read.”

The print version of a local newspaper carries with it the stamp of reliability, Forcey believes.

“We’ve all been subject to clickbait,” he said. “We’ve all been subject to false stories. We’ve all been subject to rumors on Facebook and disinformation … at the national, the international and the local level.

“For me, I think that once you have that newspaper, once you print that newspaper and put it out there, you can rest assured that the contents of that newspaper include not only verified facts, but (also) the blood, sweat and tears of folks that are your neighbors, and … address the things that are pertinent to the community.”