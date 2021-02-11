Kayla Clark finds Johnstown to be a welcoming community.
But the 37-year-old biracial woman said growing up locally was at times challenging – but attitudes may be changing.
“We were called ‘yellow’ as a mixed race, and there weren’t a lot of us,” the Ferndale resident said. “In fact, we got teased a lot for being a mixed race. Now, in 2021, everybody has a mix of something in them, and that’s beautiful to me.”
Because of that, the mother of four sons said she’s been raising them to “not to see color.”
“They have a white grandmother and a Black grandmother, and we’re all just different shades of tan in my house,” Clark said.
‘Bridge the gap’
She said it’s important for her children to know their Black history. They talk about prominent Black leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. and President Barack Obama.
“I don’t dwell on slavery,” Clark said. “We know that. You read about that in the history books, and we don’t have to talk about that at our dinner table. I don’t want my children to grow up angry and have that anger in them.”
She said the family also talks about the racial issues that are plaguing the nation.
“In today’s media, they are putting a lot on color. They have our young Black men scared of police, and I don’t want my children to be scared of police,” Clark said. “That police officer is going to save you if he can. It might be because I’m from a small town, but our officers are usually friendly. I teach my kids to put their hands up so they wouldn’t end up a statistic, but that’s not because of the color of their skin. You put your hands up because they’re the law.”
She said she appreciates the Black Lives Matter movement and the awareness it has brought.
“It’s beautiful that Black people came together, but I’m sad that it took that movement to bring us together,” Clark said. “I love seeing the unity among our community when it came to Black Lives Matter. But I believe all lives matter, whether you’re Black, blue, green or purple. All lives matter.”
She believes the way to start seeing a change is through education.
“We need to be educating our youth on the positive things in our community and the positive things about being Black and what they are bringing,” Clark said. “We need to bridge the gap and find unity and not divide. We need to unify our youth so they’ll be strong when it’s their turn to run this community.”
‘Help my community’
She’s doing her part as a Johnstown business owner by starting Compassionate Hearts Personal Care in Moxham last year with her fiancé and business partner, Denzel Henderson. The home-health agency provides daily living activities to the cognitively impaired, disabled and elderly in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties.
“I wanted to help my community, and I wanted to give back to my community after all these years,” Clark said. “It’s hard worrying about your loved ones and having to focus on your career, and I witnessed that firsthand juggling my mother’s care before she passed away. We needed someone like I am today to come and help.”
Clark, who graduated from Cambria-Rowe Business College with an associate’s degree in medical office administration, said she has a deep love for people in her heart and she wants to see them cared for.
“I like to give the same care that my grandmother and mother would have wanted,” she said. “Being a caregiver is a lifestyle. It’s not just a job. I go to sleep with these people on my mind and wake up with these people on my mind.”
Clark said many of her clients are white and they seem to be accepting of her and Henderson.
“I think maybe they’re a little skeptical when we’re on the phone, but once they meet us in person, we usually win them over,” she said. “I’m not sure if there’s a hold up when they click on our website and see two Black faces. Do they hesitate in calling? I don’t know.”
‘Heart on her sleeve’
Henderson said the company was structured around Clark. It was her idea, and it’s what she wanted to do for the community.
“She’s been able to give a lot to our startup process with her natural giving character,” he said. “She’s the type of person who wears her heart on her sleeve, and I think when she comes in contact with a lot of our clients, they gravitate to that, and that’s essential for what we are doing.”
Henderson said Clark’s calling is to be a caregiver.
“She does it naturally,” he said. “There’s times when she’ll get up in the middle of the night and, with nothing to gain, she’ll run over to a client’s house to check on them, just to make sure they’re OK. There’s plenty of scenarios I’ve seen her in where she went above the call of duty to provide for her clients.”
Clark said she’s optimistic about the future, choosing to focus on positivity and leaving a legacy for her sons.
“I’m from Johnstown and proud to be from here,” she said, “and I want my children to have something here in this community as they get older.”
Clark’s message is to have a dream and be dedicated to achieving that purpose.
“I was a troubled youth, and I overcame a lot of obstacles to get to where I am today, and I put in a lot of work,” she said. “No matter where you’ve come from or what your background is, if you have a dream and a goal, you can get to it. Nothing is going to be handled to you, not in Johnstown, Pittsburgh or New York. You have to work for it.”
