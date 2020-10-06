A man suffering from dementia was found on Tuesday standing at the bottom of a 150-foot embankment in Lower Yoder Township, about 20 hours after he walked away from his Edwards Hill apartment, authorities said.
Firefighters from Lower Yoder, West Hills and Johnstown pulled Walt Rudnik, 71, up the hillside near Goucher Street and Furnari Avenue at 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday. He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown were he was in stable condition.
West Hills Regional police said Rudnik walked away from his Edwards Hill apartment, where he lives alone.
Rudnik’s niece, Brittany Adamy, said he was dropped off around 4 p.m. Monday and must have gone for a walk. The family went to his apartment on Tuesday and found him gone, West Hills police Sgt. Ed Fisher said.
He was last seen talking with a UPS driver at Westwood Garden Haven on Goucher Street, his niece said.
“We started sharing his picture all over Facebook asking everyone to be out looking for him,” Adamy said. An employee from Westwood Garden Haven shared a security video, which confirmed it was Rudnik, she said,
That’s when family members began the search.
“Right after we left Westwood Garden Haven we formed a search party,” Adamy said.
They were driving up and down what is called D Street, when a family member jumped out and began calling down the hillside ‘Walt are you there?’”
“Then we would pause and listen and he yelled back,” Adamy said. “He was conscious and alert and standing there yelling back that he was OK.”
Firefighters and EMS personnel used a mechanical system to lift Rudnik in a Stokes basket, West Hills Regional fire Chief Rob Tauber said.
It’s not clear if Rudnik walked down the embankment or fell.
“We’re not sure how he got down there,” Tauber said.
Fisher said that he was patrolling the area when Rudnik’s brother flagged him down at the Westwood Plaza around 8:30 a.m.
“He said that (Walt) goes out walking but always finds his way home, but to keep an eye out for him,” Fisher said. Fisher said he contacted the hospital to see if he was admitted and then spoke with a family member.
“She gave me the OK to call 911 and enter him as a missing person,” he said.
“We’re just so grateful,” Adamy said. “It was a good ending.”
Hilltop Ambulance and West End EMS were on scene
