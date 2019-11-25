The August 2016 death of 26-year-old Kaylene Roedel, a Blairsville-area woman whose body was found on a hiking trail, has been ruled a homicide, authorities said on Monday.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, along with Johnstown police Chief Robert Johnson and detective Cory Adams, held a news conference to announce the findings.
Since she was found along the Honan Avenue Trail, Roedel's death was considered suspicious, Lees said.
The state of decomposition made making the ruling of homicide more challenging for investigators, he said.
"The coroner's office had to reach out to several experts – both local, state, and nationally," Lees said. "We have received some of our final reports from the experts and at this point I am ruling the manner of death a homicide."
Investigators would not say how Roedel was killed.
Her body was found about 25 miles from her home, but no vehicle was left behind in the vicinity of the path.
The Honan Avenue Trail runs along an old Johnstown road that connects Minersville to the Hinckston Reservoir.
