JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The United States has been precariously dependent on foreign countries for rare-earth elements used in the electronics that power virtually all aspects of American life – but those same elements can be found in common coal byproducts throughout Pennsylvania, Concurrent Technologies Corp. officials said Thursday.
Extracting those rare-earth elements from coal-based sources presents a challenge, but Richland Township-based CTC has received a $1.9 million state grant to develop a solution.
CTC is developing a high-temperature process for extracting the elements from coal byproducts, said Kevin Merichko, CTC senior principal chemical engineer. The current process used by foreign suppliers involves using chemicals to extract the elements from mined material.
Merichko said fly ash – refuse from coal-fired power plants – will be the key source of rare-earth elements in Pennsylvania.
The furnaces that CTC will use for the extraction process, he said, are similar to those used throughout Johnstown’s steel-making history. With abundant supplies of iron ore and coal, Johnstown was at the forefront of emerging technologies in the 1800s that allowed mass production of steel.
Today, CTC is working with patented processes of its partners to make rare-earth element technology blossom in Johnstown. Company officials hope for long-term benefits for the local economy and for national security.
CTC is in the first stages of proving the technology. If successful, full-scale manufacturing could begin in three to five years, officials said.
“The big payoff could be if this is successful and somebody wants to build a plant here,” said George Appley, CTC’s chief operating officer. “That’s where the real jobs would happen, both from a construction standpoint and then operations.”
Rare-earth elements are critical, Appley said Thursday during a press conference at CTC’s Environmental Technology Facility on Industrial Park Road in Richland Township.
“Most of them we get from foreign sources, primarily China,” he said. “They go into almost every product we know – computers, electronics, power generators, automobiles and almost all weapons systems for our national defense.”
For 35 years, CTC has been an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization working to retain U.S. technological advantages, specifically in manufacturing.
In addition to developing the rare-earth element extraction process, CTC is also working to understand how the process can become a viable business venture.
“No matter how critical it is, if it doesn’t make sense for somebody from a business point of view, then it won’t happen,” Merichko said. “We want to provide tools to attract people to come in here and build one of these plants.”
CTC’s work has already been started in Wyoming.
“We haven’t perfected the separations yet” of rare earth elements from coal byproducts, Merichko said, “but we have seen promising results. ... Based on work we’ve already done in Wyoming and our understanding of the local resources here, we expect it can be feasible here as well.”
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, supports CTC’s endeavor. He was integral to helping the organization secure the $1.9 million grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, CTC officials said.
In Harrisburg, funding requests for various projects are constant, Langerholc said at Thursday’s press conference.
“But you never have to question the usefulness of the dollars we advocate for CTC,” he said. “Funds from this grant will enable exciting research in rare-earth elements. What is exciting is that technology could benefit Pennsyvlvania’s economy, benefit the environment and help our national security.”
Langerholc was excited at the prospect of turning the state’s bony piles and fly ash into a source of power and technological independence from China.
“It’s truly exciting, the benefits that’s going to have – that we won’t be dependent on a foreign country,” he said, “and that’s world-class work being done right here in Richland Township, Greater Johnstown.”
In addition to the rare-earth elements research, CTC will also use the grant to continue two existing programs: addressing technical challenges of making next-generation small modular reactors for Pennsylvania’s nuclear energy manufacturing industry, and helping small and medium Pennsylvania businesses develop processes to maintain compliance with cybersecurity standards.
