An engaged crowd of more than 100 people filled The Grand Halle on Broad Street for the annual Nicholas Feast on Friday.
Now in its eighth year, the holiday celebration has become a tradition for the event’s organizers as well as many in attendance.
“It’s really nice to see faces and people come back,” said Nicholas Feast producer Kim Rauch.
“I think they enjoy the Halle itself and the decorations. And it’s always going to be something fresh and new with the Band of Brothers.”
This year’s show was based on a British panto, which takes a traditional fairy tale and adds jokes, songs, dances, over-the-top characters and plenty of audience participation, Rauch explained.
“I call it the ‘fractured fairy tale,’ so you’ll never know who will show up,” he said. “Someone from a whole other fairy tale might just arrive and be a character in the play.
“So you have villains and you cheer and you carry on and try to get the audience all wrapped up in it.”
Friday’s Nicholas Feast featured a performance of “Beauty and The Beast” by Band of Brothers Theatre Co.
“This imported British panto has been written by one of our cast members, Doug Meagher,” said Laura Gordon, artistic director of the Band of Brothers, prior to the show. “Pantos are currently in almost every theater in Britain. It’s a season thing.
“We’re really looking forward tonight to do the ‘Beauty and The Beast’ written by Doug.”
Last year, for the first time, the Nicholas audience was treated to the British holiday tradition, which was very well received, the event’s organizers said.
“I think the Band of Brothers have really found something fun to do and new to create,” Rauch said. “They’re really into it.”
Kate Davis, who played the role of Malabelle during Friday’s show, said those in attendance experience a “funny spin on a classic tale.”
“I think this group’s sense of adventure and their willingness to have fun with whatever they do makes this event special,” she said.
Adding to the holiday event was a French-inspired dinner, which included beef bourguignon, chicken frances, potato au gratin, haricots verts and ratatouille creme brule.
Meagher said their were many moving pieces to the panto which oftentimes creates an experience within an experience.
“There’s audience participation, colorful costumes, usually based on a fairy tale or childhood story, which is extremely popular in England,” Meagher said. “We brought that style of show here last year and I think the audience likes to participate – they feel like they are part of the show.
“This is very informal,” he said. “We’re out amongst the crowd performing. It’s not the separation of crowd and performers fifty feet away from them. I just think it’s fun and they enjoy it.”
