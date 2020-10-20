Residents of a Moxham home were able to escape Tuesday evening as flames heavily damaged the duplex.
The fire was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Coleman Avenue.
It was reported the blaze started in the first floor of the 21/2-story wood-frame structure.
Johnstown Fire Department was joined by crews from West Hills and Richland volunteer fire companies. West End and 7th Ward ambulance services were on the scene.
Johnstown fire Chief Robert Statler said half of the duplex was vacant. That may have been where the fire started, he added.
Residents in the occupied half were able to get out without injury, Statler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.