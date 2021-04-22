CRESSON – Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Thursday, Cresson American Legion Post 238 honored those behind its aluminum can recycling program.
Since its inception on Earth Day 2010, the program has recycled 1,281,230 aluminum cans, which is more than 18 tons of metal.
Post Commander Scott Eberhart said the project was initiated at the suggestion of Cresson Steel/Jenmar President Jack Calandra. The company continues to work with the post, purchasing the collected cans and transporting them to an aluminum smelting plant.
“Aluminum is universally recyclable,” Paul Calandra, Jack’s son and company vice president, said during the program Thursday.
“It can be recycled over and over without losing its properties. It is the largest single commodity that is recycled around the world.”
In addition to conserving aluminum and landfill space, recycling saves energy over manufacturing, he said.
“Recycling one aluminum can saves enough energy for any of us to watch our favorite movie on a 55-inch HD TV,” Calandra said.
The recycling program is centered at the Legion’s 222 Ashcroft Ave. facility. There is a public collection bin along Ashcroft Avenue and crushing equipment in the basement.
Cans are sent to the basement through a chute from the parking lot and a tube leading directly from the post bar.
Eberhart said the program initially was limited to the Legion members.
“We really got it started in 2013,” he said. “That’s when it really took off for us when we got the community involved.”
He said the program has three purposes: to raise awareness of the benefits of recycling, to raise money for the post and the Cresson community, and to provide a fun and interesting community project.
The $19,101.20 raised through the program, among other benefits, allows the post to offer its Admiral Peary Ballroom free of charge for community organizations and non-profit groups.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, presented a citation from the state House of Representatives.
Other participants included Cambria County commissioners Tom Chernisky, William Smith and Scott Hunt and members of the Eastern Cambria County Chamber of Commerce.
