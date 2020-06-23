Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees on Tuesday released the cause of death for two fisherman found floating in the Wilmore Dam Reservoir on June 9.
Dennis Livingston, 68, and Francis Frear, 78, both of the Mineral Point area, were fishing from a bass boat.
Frear died of a cardiac event and Livingston drowned, Lees said.
"Mr. Frear suffered a cardiac event and apparently fell into the water," Lees said. "Mr. Livingston attempted to render aid by jumping in to rescue him."
After autopsies, Lees ruled Frear's death as natural, and Livingston's death as accidental.
Kayakers found both men floating in about 30 feet of water around 5:30 p.m. and called 911.
Frear was pronounced dead at the scene at 7 p.m. Livingston died at 7:13 p.m. in the emergency room of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Lees said.
There were three life vest in the boat but neither man was wearing one. Both men suffered from heart trouble, he said.
The outside temperature was 89 degrees.
"When it's extremely warm, nobody wants to wear them," Lees said, calling life preservers crucial, especially for children and the elderly.
The men, along with their wives, were long-time friends who enjoyed many activities, he said.
Wilmore Dam is a 195-acre impoundment located a few miles north of the community of Wilmore. The recreational area is popular for fishing, hiking and biking, and camping.
