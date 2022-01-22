JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A man died in the emergency room of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Friday evening after a resident of the same Adams Street apartment building found him unresponsive outside.
Daryl Lewis, 63, died "due to the extreme cold weather," Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said at his Franklin Street office.
Lees held a press conference as a public service announcement to urge people to limit their activity outdoors during cold weather.
Lewis' death was the second weather-related death in Cambria County within the past week, Lees said. Five days ago, a woman died shoveling snow and brushing off her car in East Conemaugh Borough, he said.
Lees said Lewis was found unconscious at 4:42 p.m. on the 100 block of Adams Street. He said Johnstown police are investigating how long Lewis may have been lying outside.
"He was found by another occupant of this apartment complex. He was found on the outer stairwell that led to his apartment," Lees said. "911 was called and police, fire and EMS responded and transported him to the hospital, where he passed away at 7:20 p.m."
Lees said Lewis had hypothermia, which led to him having a "cardiac event."
"So, in these weather conditions we have been seeing in the area, we want to make a public service announcement to please use extreme caution when going outside," Lees said. "And please let people know what you are doing ... make sure someone knows where you are at at all times."
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Martynuska agreed with Lees.
"First and foremost, I want to express my sympathies to family of Mr. Lewis," Martynuska said. "In 2022, there should be no situation where people pass away from the elements. Cambria County is ready with our services to assist folks. If anyone is experiencing difficulties, call our 911 center, and we will put them in touch with social service agencies (the American Red Cross)."
