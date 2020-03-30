A 24-year-old pregnant woman died from an acute fentanyl overdose that also killed her unborn baby, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Her body was found Jan. 29 inside a Maple Avenue residence in the Woodvale section of Johnstown, authorities said Monday.
Lees broke the news during a press conference at the Central Park Complex after receiving the autopsy and toxicology reports.
"She was 24 weeks pregnant," Lees said.
"The manner of death of the 24-year-old woman is being ruled an accident. The manner of death of the baby is being ruled a homicide. Again, this solidifies that we still have a drug problem here in Cambria County."
The coroner's office and Johnstown police are investigating how the woman obtained the fentanyl.
Check back for more information on this developing story.
