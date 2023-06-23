JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Despite not living up to its name this year, the Hot Nights, Cool Lights parade that kicks off the annual Thunder in the Valley festival went off without a hitch on Thursday.
Motorcycle enthusiasts started lining up at 7 p.m. as temperatures continued to drop below 65 degrees Fahrenheit and rain occasionally dampened the event.
Most attendees were sporting jeans, hooded sweatshirts, skullcaps, jackets and other cold weather gear not typical for mid-June in Pennsylvania as they gathered at The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township.
None of that dissuaded Zeth Russell and his family.
“We’re just trying to stay dry and enjoy the ride,” Russell said.
He and his wife, Tonya, and son, Zachary, huddled under an umbrella in the InFirst Bank parking lot near the restaurant.
The Mineral Point residents had a 1989 Honda Goldwing Zeth and Tonya Russell were riding and a Suzuzi GS300 Zachary Russell was going to take into the parade that travels down Scalp Avenue and Bedford Street into the city where it ends at Peoples Natural Gas Park for an after party.
“I’m excited,” Tonya Russell said. “It’s my first time doing the parade.”
It was her son’s first trip as well and the 20-year-old’s first year on a motorcycle.
The Suzuki was found in his neighbor’s barn and sold to the family for about $100, Zeth Russell said.
A small investment later, and the old bike was up and running again as if it were new.
Zeth Russell said he loves motorcycles and working on them, adding that that’s what he enjoys most about Thunder in the Valley – the variety of motorcycles that come to town.
The Russells weren’t the only parade participants seeking shelter from the rain.
Other riders ducked under overhangs, stood beneath trees and brought hoods up over their heads.
Bob Mitchell stood by his Harley Davidson Ultra and looked toward the sky.
The Johnstown resident said he hoped a good gust of wind would sweep in and move the rain out of the area before the parade started.
Either way, he had to ride back home.
Mitchell has been riding for 45 years, he said.
“It’s just fun – freedom,” Mitchell said. “I just love the community, it’s like a family.”
That family-like atmosphere was visible as more riders pulled into and began chatting with each other while local band Three of Hearts played under a tent in the lot.
Corey Crocco, co-owner of The Fifth, said he hoped the weather didn’t impact the annual event too much and noted that by 8 p.m. last year the space in front of the bar and restaurant was packed with motorcycle enthusiasts for a great event.
More rainy weather is in the forecast through Sunday but that won’t stop Thunder activities from taking place.
For a full list of events, visit www.visitjohnstownpa.com/thunder-valley/event-schedule and check out the Thunder in the Valley Facebook page.
