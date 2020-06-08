Dozens of vehicles wrapped around Conemaugh Valley Elementary School on Monday as the seniors and their families prepared for a parade that traveled through multiple municipalities to celebrate the graduates.
“We’re definitely going to have a story to tell,” senior James Cosgrove said.
He added that he was excited to graduate and was glad the school was giving the students some kind of celebration.
As the parade moved through each municipality on its way to the final destination of St. Gregory’s Church in Daisytown, community members gathered on sidewalks and lawns to cheer for the graduates.
Marge and Ron Wasnick were set up near the Conemaugh Valley Youth League field in East Conemaugh to celebrate their granddaughter, Mikayla Burke.
“We’re very proud of her,” Marge Wasnick said.
She explained that Burke had missed out on her last season of softball, so the pair had been trying to support Burke as much as possible.
“I’m ecstatic,” Ron Wasnick said about seeing his granddaughter in the parade.
Nicole Molnar was just as excited to participate in the caravan with her daughter, senior Makayla Strushensky.
“I’m so happy with what the school has done for them,” Molnar said.
Strushensky was pleased with the plans as well.
“We come from such a small class and we’re so close with each other,” Strushensky said. “We were so scared we weren’t going to get to celebrate this big milestone in life.”
When she found out about what was being planned, it shocked her, she explained.
“I think this is the least we could do for the kids,” athletic director and softball coach Paula McCleester said.
She and some other teachers stood in front of the youth league field to cheer on the students.
“It’s kind of like homecoming, but everybody gets to be involved in it,” McCleester said about the parade.
Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said while planning the events, the administration tried to approach it from the point of view of a parent and what kind of celebration they’d want for their own children.
“I think it’s pretty cool they’ll have something unique,” Hazenstab said.
His goal was to provide something special for the students and their parents.
Eliza McGowan, a senior at the school, said she thinks Conemaugh Valley should celebrate the students this way from now on.
“I feel the school is showing a lot more appreciation in this way,” McGowan explained.
Her mother, Christy, said she thought the school had “gone over the top” for the seniors and this was more than what she expected.
“It means an awful lot,” Marge Wasnick said.
