SOMERSET – Convenience and choice are two key attractions of the new Conemaugh Somerset outpatient center on North Center Avenue.
“For the patient and the patient’s family, the nice thing is: It’s one-stop shopping,” Conemaugh Market President William Caldwell said at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting event.
“You’ll be able to see your physician, get your lab work and get your X-ray if you need it — all in one location.”
Conemaugh Somerset will officially open Wednesday at 1291 N. Center Ave. in Somerset Township.
The 16,000-square-foot outpatient center includes primary care physician offices with exam rooms and procedure rooms, laboratory and imaging service and a specialty care suite where Conemaugh cardiologists, neurologists, surgeons and others will see patients on a rotating basis, Caldwell said.
Conemaugh Somerset represents an investment of almost $10 million by Conemaugh owner Duke LifePoint Healthcare, he said.
Located barely a mile north of competitor UPMC Somerset hospital, the Conemaugh facility plays an important role for community health care, Caldwell said.
“I think our presence here in Somerset gives local folks an alternative,” he said. “UPMC is a great system. It is, but everybody can benefit from competition.”
Features of the Somerset outpatient center include motorized procedure tables, Holly Rigby, primary care operations director, told visitors during a tour.
“It’s really exciting to have updated facilities,” Rigby told a tour group. “We have two procedure rooms that have automated tables so we are able to get patients up and down. The elderly population has a hard time getting up onto a regular exam table.”
Family medicine physicians Darius Pierko and John Thomas Brennan performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting, symbolizing the center’s dedication to primary care. Rigby said the center is designed for six primary care doctors.
“We are recruiting,” she said. “We will continue to grow this facility and invest in the community.”
Caldwell commended the Conemaugh Physician Group and Conemaugh imaging teams, along with the construction contractors.
“They have done a lot of work over the last few weeks,” Caldwell said. “We broke ground in December 2018. To be operational 13 months later, for a facility this size, is a job well done.”
Conemaugh Construction Manager Harlan Spiegle said the project experienced few hurdles.
“We had a great contractor with MBM Contracting of Pittsburgh, and also the subcontractors,” Spiegle said. “The township worked with us very closely with its codes officer. Everything went smoothly from a permitting prospective.”
Somerset County Commissioner Pamela A. Tokar-Ickes welcomed Conemaugh to the community, citing benefits from expert medical care and increased employment.
“We do value everything that you are doing and the importance that this system has placed on our community,” Tokar-Ickes said. “It is a beautiful facility. It is state-of-the-art.”
