A new $1.7 million molecular medicine laboratory at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center will reduce waiting time test results and expand services for local patients.
“Adding the molecular lab allows us to process advanced molecular testing in-house while increasing efficiency and decreasing costs,” said Tony Campagna, Memorial vice president of ancillary, post-acute and support services.
The new molecular lab was constructed in the Good Samaritan building of Memorial’s main campus, adjacent the cytology lab, which was relocated from the Lee campus.
Cytology covers pap smears and tests of bodily fluids including spinal fluid and urine testing, Labratory Medical Director Dr. Sharif Ali said Tuesday following ribbon cutting ceremonies.
The molecular lab represents the new generation of lab testing.
“Molecular testing is when you look at individual cells,” Ali said. “Everything has to do with DNA testing. That’s the basis of this whole lab, and it has shown very robust accuracy for diagnosis.”
Cancer diagnosis, genetic testing and measurements of the blood’s clotting ability are areas offered. Testing includes hepatitis, HIV, human papillomavirus.
The molecular testing can identify specific subtypes of cancer, Jerry Campagna, pathology manager said. Identifying cancer properties can show where cell mutations begin. Cancer cells develop from normal cells the produce mutations.
“There are now drugs that can turn the mutation off,” Campagna said. “They get really good results.”
Conemaugh doctors were sending specimens to other labs for testing that can be done in the new lab, which will also serve other hospitals.
“Our staff is experienced and well-equipped to provide this important patient service, and it is a privilege to be able to extend these services to others,” said Lary Koval, director of laboratory medicine.
Relocating the cytology lab from the Lee campus is not a step toward closing the downtown campus, Memorial CEO Bill Caldwell said at Tuesday’s reception. The former Lee Hospital is home to Crichton Rehabilitation Center, Conemaugh wound clinic and Conemaugh transitional care unit.
“Those programs aren’t going anywhere,” Caldwell said.
