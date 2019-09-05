The Children’s Museum at Heritage Discovery Center is getting ready to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a new look, inside and outside.
Work is wrapping up on a complete overhaul of the museum’s native species rooftop garden, with revamped planting beds and new activities tables for programs, Deborah Winterscheidt, Johnstown Area Heritage Association director of development said Wednesday at the museum.
Indoor renovations have also begun to transform the former “boss’s office” area into Conemaugh Career Corner, where children can explore future professions through imaginative play.
“Conemaugh Duke LifePoint, thanks to their very generous $10,000 donation, will help us create activity tables, a science area, costumes and a doctor’s office,” Winterscheidt said. “It is going to be marvelous.”
The new career corner will be complete later this year, Winterscheidt said.
Programming is being developed to provide several stations of career activities that change on a rotating basis, including science, technology, engineering and math activities.
“If a child comes one week, it won’t be the same the next week,” she said.
Renovations will also introduce a new family living area, based on home life in the 1920s and 1930s, said Marisa Tracey, children’s activities coordinator.
Numerous local businesses and families are supporting the renovations, she added.
The health system’s $10,000 donation includes $2,000 from LifePoint Health, one of Conemaugh’s parent companies.
In recognition of its 20th anniversary, LifePoint provided each of its network hospitals with $2,000 to donate to a local organization. This week also marks the fifth anniversary of Duke LifePoint Healthcare’s purchase of Conemaugh Health System.
“The donations are another way LifePoint is making communities healthier,” the Brentwood, Tennessee, corporation announced Wednesday in a press release.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center combined its $2,000 LifePoint allocation with an additional $8,000 from Conemaugh Health System to fund the Children’s Museum project.
“Health care careers have played a vital role in Johnstown’s history for over a century,” Memorial said in a press release. “This facility update will help to educate children of Johnstown about past and present health care careers.”
Donations through other Conemaugh hospitals included $2,000 by Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, of Hastings, to Small Town Hope, of Northern Cambria. The nurse-led organization supports the health and wellness of children through unique programs. The donation will help The Small Town Hope Treehouse open later this year near Hastings.
The treehouse will be a lofted space for children and their families, the organization says on its website.
It offers panoramic views of the wooded area to inspire a nature sensory experience in any weather.
It will include Austin’s Playroom, sponsored by the Mario Lemieux Foundation. Other sponsors include Lee Initiatives, 84 Lumber, First Energy Foundation and Rutter’s.
Conemaugh Meyersdale’s $2,000 donation will support Meyersdale Ambulance Association’s new ambulance fund.
Conemaugh Nason, of Roaring Spring, is splitting its donation, with $1,000 going to Friendship Fire Company in Roaring Spring and $1,000 to Through Inc. free health clinic in East Freedom.
