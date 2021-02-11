MEADVILLE, Pa. – Jeremy Cooper's favorite soft drink couldn't be more obvious. He lives and breathes Coca-Cola.
In addition to working for the company — specifically ABARTA Coca-Cola, which distributes through much of Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia and Ohio — Cooper has collected Coca-Cola memorabilia since the mid-1990s.
Since October, Cooper has been converting his residence into a Coca-Cola museum. He has already fully converted a living room, with inroads being made to his kitchen and a dining room on the first floor.
The items on display include working Coca-Cola vending machines, a fountain, and a seemingly endless number of novelty bottles and cans; as well as a rug, dining chairs with seats shaped like bottle caps, a popcorn maker, and even vinyl records of old advertising jingles.
However, this is only a fraction of Cooper's collection, and he expects most of his house to be covered in Coca-Cola merchandise and memorabilia by the time he's done.
For such an expansive undertaking, Cooper said he doesn't keep track of the total money he's spent.
"I don't even think of the stuff as monetary value," he said. "I just enjoy collecting it."
Perhaps one of the more popular aspects of Cooper's collection is a working vending machine he has on his back porch, one of three he owns. Cooper allows his neighbors to come by and purchase drinks from the machine.
As may be expected of a Coca-Cola loyalist, Cooper is very specific about the kind of beverages he'll stock in his machine. When one of the more popular options, Mello Yello, became harder to find during the COVID-19 pandemic, several of Cooper's neighbors asked him to stock Mountain Dew, which is a PepsiCo product.
"Nope, that goes against my ethics," Cooper said he told his neighbors.
Cooper describes Pepsi as "like poison," and said he drinks on average four to five cans or bottles of Coca-Cola a day. He likes the original variety of Coke the most, though also enjoys Cherry Vanilla and the Mexican variety, which uses cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup, giving it a different taste.
Cooper even collects some of the company's failed projects. One of his favorite possessions is Coca-Cola Blak, a mixture of Coke and coffee that was launched and quickly discontinued.
He also has a can of New Coke, the infamous replacement recipe that launched in the summer of 1985 and was usurped under fan demand for the original formula. Cooper's can is part of a limited-edition run that was done in conjunction with the Netflix series "Stranger Things," which prominently featured New Coke during its third season.
Cooper gathers his collection from a variety of places. Flea markets and yard sales are common sources for memorabilia, as well as websites such as Facebook Marketplace or eBay. Being part of the company itself, he can also order cans to stock his machines.
For such a whimsical collection, Cooper's connection with Coca-Cola is an emotionally deep one. He first started the collection in 1995 when he joined his grandfather in a walk to a dump site.
"We were getting to the family dump and I found these 1950s Coca-Cola bottles," he said.
Cooper took them home and washed them off.
That walk would end up being the last thing he ever did with his grandfather. Only 18 hours after that visit, his grandfather passed away.
Every time he adds to his collection, Cooper said he remembers "the last time I spent with my grandfather."
Sadly, that wouldn't be Cooper's last time with a family member involving his favorite drink. His father passed away in December. The last thing they did together was share some Coke outside as they took a break from putting up Christmas lights.
For now, Cooper has no ideas how he might show off or allow people to see his Coke memorabilia display. But for now, he's happy to set up his existing display.
He still has a ways to go.
"This isn't even half of my stuff."
