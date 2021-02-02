Ryan Durham is quite aware of the diversity of culture and race within the Greater Johnstown area.
“I was born and raised in the Johnstown area, and attended Johnstown High School,” Durham said.
“My mother, Lilliah Hewitt, was white; my father, Charles, is Black; and my wife, Nichol, is half-Korean. So we are all mixed just within my immediate family,” said Durham, the varsity boys basketball coach at Greater Johnstown High School. “I have two brothers and a sister and I’m the youngest. We are very close as a family. I kind of have a unique perspective on race relations.”
Durham said that in addition to coming from a diverse family, he is fortunate to have strong role models.
“Dan Shipman was my coach at Johnstown for my entire career,” said Durham, who had a standout basketball career at Johnstown High and went on to play at NCAA Division II Pitt-Johnstown. “He coached me in junior high, then when I moved on to high school, he became my varsity coach. We have a really close relationship.”
Durham said that Shipman has been one of the many positive influences on him.
“Dan has made a big impression on my life,” Durham said. “I learned preparation and passion for basketball from him. He taught us so much – not only about basketball, but about life. I wanted to be a coach partly because of Dan, and my dad, Charles, who coached me as a kid.
“My dad is an old-school military guy, so he kind of keeps his personal feelings to himself. I know he’s proud and is always going to critique and coach me, no matter how old I get. A true dad.”
‘Do the best you can’
Durham played for coach Bob Rukavina at Pitt-Johnstown.
“It was great to go there and because of the circumstances that happened where my mom passed away the day I moved into college – being close to home and my family was great,” Durham said. “Coach ‘Ruck’ and the culture being family-oriented at UPJ was perfect for what I needed at the time. I couldn’t have asked for a better situation to help me through a hard time of my life.”
The 36-year-old Durham is a product manager at Atlantic Broadband.
“No one steered me into what I should be doing, but I was told to be dedicated and enthusiastic at whatever I decided to do,” Durham said. “My influences around me instilled good habits to want to do the best that I can do within that moment of time. I just think you should do the best you can at this moment, and be committed to what you are doing now.”
Johnstown is a microcosm of the country when it comes to race and relationships between members of the community.
“Black Lives Matter polarized the nation and was never meant to be just that only Black lives matter,” Durham said. “It kind of corrupted the message to a point where you have to choose a side. I think we can eventually get there where we can mend race relations in this area, because it is a small community. It’s a prideful and hard-working community and those type of things hold us back from growing and getting better. I think if we can get past race, it’s going to be a work in progress, a ‘to be determined,’ so to speak.
“We are never hopeless. I see community leaders and people trying, and as long as the effort is being made, there is hope of moving forward. But when you reach a hand out, someone has to reach back.”
While Durham has worked so hard to set high standards, he has earned the respect of those around him.
“He is looked up to by so many,” said Greater Johnstown High School Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil. “His leadership has helped the players to develop not only on the court, but also in the classroom and within the community.
“He pushes his players to earn respect, maintain a good attitude and put in the effort with hard work.”
‘Meaningful conversation’
Durham believes that people have the resources to reach out to each other.
“Every 30 or 40 years we go through a racial revolution, but progress then seems to stagnate,” Durham said. “I think we just need to be a bit more politically correct.”
He said some of the uncomfortable situations that occur need to be overcome by meaningful conversations.
“Until we address race issues meaningfully and honestly, we are not going to make progress,” Durham said. “We need to become more open and have conversations, even though they may be tough conversations.
“You need to embrace other people’s hurts. When you don’t want to listen to another person’s point of view, ignorance seems to set in. We hope to lead to more meaningful conversation, instead of shutting each other out. It’s hard to get over things when you don’t want to even address things. We have to get people to open up to each other and to try to understand other people’s points of views.”
Durham said his kids – son Easton, age 5, and daughter Serah, 11 – are aware of what is going on around them.
“I think that is my responsibility to pass on anything positive,” the Johnstown coach said. “There should be no secrets. We should try to avoid the potholes of life.”
Durham is in his eighth season of coaching with a career-record of 92-66 overall, and is into his second year with the Trojans.
He says that he has taken something from nearly every person in his life, whether good or bad, and the lessons he’s learned he is passing on to future generations.
“I’m very blessed to have grown up with the people I’ve been around,” Durham said. “They led by example. You had a chance to see it. It’s easy to mimic it when you have good examples, and I’ve tried to pass that on, because someone is always watching.
“I want to make sure I’m being a positive influence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.