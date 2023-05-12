JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A member of the former Jerry Garcia Band is bringing his tribute to the late Grateful Dead co-founder to Johnstown in support of the Highlands Health free medical clinic.
Melvin Seals & JPG will headline the 26th annual Highlands Health benefit concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown.
As is her custom, Highlands Health President and CEO Rosalie Danchanko dressed for the occasion at Friday’s announcement event.
In a costume and wig reminiscent of superstar Cher’s days as a 1960s rocker, Danchanko said the annual concert is one of the clinic’s major fundraisers.
“Having this caliber band is awesome they are going to play the music that we’ve grown up with – or at least I did,” she said. “We are looking forward to a big, big crowd.”
The Laurel Highland’s own FlowerChild band will open the show.
Retired businessman and Highlands Health volunteer treasurer Ron Kuchera announced the concert headliner Friday during an event at PNG Park.
“I’m sure you all know Jerry Garcia – like in Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead,” Kuchera said. “Melvin played with Jerry Garcia until his death and now the JCB band – Jerry Garcia Band – carries on the legacy of Jerry’s music.”
Kuchera and his wife, Lisa, are among the lead sponsors of this year’s concert.
Jack Babich, president of concert sponsor E-MAP, gave tribute to keyboardist Seals during the event.
“Melvin spun his B-3 (Hammond organ) music with the Jerry Garcia Band for 18 years and, in doing so, helped pioneer and define what has now become jam band music,” Babich said. “From blues to funk to rock to jazz, Melvin Seals serves up a tasty mix, with a little R&B and gospel thrown in to spice things up.”
Highlands Health is the region’s free medical clinic, providing medical care for those with limited medical insurance or none at all.
“Highlands Health, for over 1,500 individuals, is a primary medical provider,” Kuchera said. “They go to where the patients are and to areas of medical need. Although their staff is small, they do mighty large services.”
Bill Polacek, president and CEO of the concert’s main sponsor, JWF Industries, credited Danchanko and her staff for going beyond care to low-income people and reaching into the whole community with vaccine programs and more.
“I’m a big supporter of Highlands Health free clinic,” Polacek said. “It’s one of those times when God taps you on the shoulder to help and it’s easy because of this woman right here, Rosalie Danchanko.”
Kuchera also dressed as a 1960s rocker and joined Danchanko and several volunteer “Deadheads” dancing on stage to Garcia’s “Touch of Grey.”
Tickets for the concert are on sale now through the clinic’s website, highlandshealthclinic.com.
