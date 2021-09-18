JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Civil War Veteran Col. Jacob Higgins dedicated his life to his young, divided country.
He was already a Mexican-American War veteran when he fought through the bloody Battle of Antietam – and later mustered a militia of Cambria, Blair and Huntington county men against the threat of a Confederate onslaught during the midpoint of the Civil War.
When a group of men who served alongside Higgins gathered nearly 30 years after his death, the Grandview Cemetery monument they dedicated in 1921 was designed to ensure he was forever remembered for it.
On Saturday, 100 years later, local historian Barb Zaborowski and fellow Daughters of Union War Veterans of the Civil War were making sure that tribute wasn't in vain.
Three years after vandals pried off his bronze marker as scrap "for a few dollars" in cash, descendants of the war's veterans dedicated a new replica Saturday, remembering the veteran and onetime Cambria Iron Company worker as a devoted American hero.
"Col. Higgins, you fought for this country, in not one, but two conflicts, you set aside personal safety to protect the state and nation you so loved," said Dixie Smith, president of the Daughters of Union Veterans Susanna Cook Tent 61. "We, the Daughters of Union Veterans are proud ... to restore and remember your service."
The group discovered the monument was damaged in 2020, nearly two years after someone pried off the plaque.
Daughters of Union Veterans turned to modern means to raise money for a new one.
Through a GoFundMe campaign, they raised more than $200 toward the cost of fabricating a new marker.
"It looks identical, but this one has no scrap value," Zaborowski said of the new aluminum-made plaque.
Dressed in Civil War-period attire, their group joined members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Col. Jacob M. Campbell Camp #14, St. Michael American Legion Post 551 and Richland American Legion Post 849 for the dedication.
After unveiling the restored monument, Smith carried a patriotic wreath to Higgins' grave site before they all paused to pay respect.
A few yards away, Cpl Adolf Schlag, who served under Higgins, was there, too. At least his Daguerreotype-era photograph.
Preserved inside a 3-inch tall case, Scott Kubay, of Johnstown, carried Schlag's mirror-like grayscale image with him for the occasion.
"I thought he should be here," said Kubay, a Richland history teacher and Civil War-era collector.
Zaborowski said local "Daughters" were disgusted that someone would destroy Higgins' monument, but the moment also created an opportunity for the region to rediscover his story, she said.
Records show Higgins commanded thousands of men during the course of the Civil War.
In 1862, he helped raise the 125th Infantry, a 700- to 900-man force he would lead to Antietam to face one of the war's deadliest days.
Most historians view the battle as a stalemate, but it halted General Robert E. Lee's northward assault, serving as an important Union victory after a series of heavy losses. It wasn't without cost though.
More than 12,000 Union soldiers lost their lives along the banks of Antietam Creek. Higgins' Pennsylvania infantry lost 229 men in 20 minutes that day, Zaborowski said.
The 125th later moved on to Chancellorsville, Virginia, where Higgins briefly commanded the 12th Corps' Second Brigade in the Union Army.
After returning home, the nation called on Higgins once again in December 1862 – this time to build a more than 1,000-man emergency militia to defend the region from a possible Confederate assault.
Higgins rallied 125th veterans, workers from rail yards and foundries to fortify narrow gateways into the region's mountain valleys, Zaborowski said.
It's estimated the force reached 1,200 men. But they never had to fend off the west-central Pennsylvania attack his commanding officers' feared.
Lee instead chose Gettysburg for his assault and later, a historic retreat three weeks later.
Higgins later ended up commanding a West Virginia that included three field batteries, a fort and more than 3,000 troops near New Creek, West Virginia, before settling in Johnstown, where he worked for Cambria Iron and became an early member of the now-Emory Fisher Post of the Grand Army of the Republic in Johnstown.
Higgins died in 1893.
"But this was a man who fought in two wars, a local gentleman who rose to the call of duty time after time to muster troops and fight. He was also a 1889 flood survivor," Barbarowksi said. "We owe it to ourselves to remember him."
