Johnstown Police are looking for two men who they say robbed an automotive parts store in the city's Hornerstown section shortly before noon on Wednesday.
According to Johnstown police Detective Mark Britton, a white man and a black man entered AutoZone, located on Hickory Street, at about 11:50 a.m.
The white man displayed a firearm to the cashier and demanded cash. He then grabbed an undisclosed amount amount of money from the register, Britton said.
Both men left the store and ran alongside the Stonycreek River. They made their way to the Team Collision Center parking lot on Poplar Street, where a gray van was waiting, police said.
"We believe this is the van they initially got out of," Britton said. "They both ran, jumped in that van – the door closed and the van took off."
Some of the movements were captured by surveillance cameras in the area.
Police provided still photographs and video in the hopes of identifying the suspects.
Anyone with information can call the county’s 911 non-emergency number at (814) 472-2100 or the Johnstown Police Department at (814) 533-2074.
