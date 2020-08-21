Diversity training for Johnstown police, recruiting minorities to the police academy and adding more people to the Johnstown Police Advisory Board were just some of the issues raised Friday at Barbershop Conversation.
The event sponsored by Shear Magic, 225 Market St., drew about a dozen people who met with city police Chief Chad Miller and Capt. Jeffrey Janciga.
“The idea is to get to know each other,” Miller said. “That’s my goal in coming here. People don’t talk at meetings like they do at the barbershop.”
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, outlined the agenda of the advisory board, including recruiting younger members.
“We want to get ages 20 to 30,” he said. Anyone interested can fill out an application, get a background check.
Wilson said across the county there are questions about investigations of police misconduct.
“Should it come out the local hands and the district attorney?” he said. Or should it be the “state attorney general’s office?”
When there is criminal conduct, it is referred to the District Attorney who then assigns an outside agency to investigate, Miller said.
“If it’s an officer-involved shooting, it immediately goes to the state police,” he said.
Recruiting minorities to the Johnstown Regional Police Academy in Richland Township is challenging, he said.
Miller said he reached out to five police academies, some as far as Harrisburg, asking about minority recruits.
“Of those five academies, there were 96 cadets and only two were African Americans,” he said.
The community must pull together to find minority candidates, Miller said.
“The community needs to work on it and the schools have to work on it,” he said. “If there’s anything we can do to bring people into the career, trust me we’ll be glad to go out and talk to people.”
Other issues included a “bad cop” registry, voter registration and federal funding to hire more police.
“I just want to say that we’ve had a good relationship as far as dealing with the city and talking with the police department for some time,” Wilson said. “We believe it will continue.”
