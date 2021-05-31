A 4-year-old girl died in a house fire early Sunday morning in Johnstown’s Moxham neighborhood.
Feya Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene after a firefighter carried her outside, investigators said.
Johnstown firefighters arrived shortly after 2:10 a.m. to find flames venting from the rear of the Clover Street house’s roof and an adult and two children trapped upstairs, fire Chief Bob Statler said.
With fellow firefighters backing them with a hand-held line, a Johnstown fire crew rushed into the burning home. They searched through smoke-filled upstairs bedrooms and carried the children from the second floor, Statler said.
Despite their efforts, the girl didn’t survive.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Feya died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation.
“The firefighters did everything they could to save her,” Joseph Ferguson, Feya’s father, told The Tribune-Democrat, “but the fire engulfed her bedroom.”
Feya was “my little angel,” he said.
She had a way of winning over anyone she met with her infectious smile, he said.
“I can’t believe my little girl is gone,” he said.
Ferguson said he was on duty working security several blocks away when he learned about the fire. He said his wife, his young son Collin, and his father – Feya’s grandfather – were all injured.
Collin suffered serious burns and remained at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Ferguson said during a telephone interview from the medical center on Sunday. All three members of the family were considered “critical” due to smoke inhalation and burns.
Feya’s mother and grandfather were taken from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to West Penn Hospital for continued treatment, Statler added.
Across the street from the fire scene, Tiffany Herbert was praying for the family. Herbert said she awoke to the flash of emergency lights and glanced outside to realize a neighbor’s home down the street was in flames. She said she didn’t know the family, but mourned for them.
“It’s enough to lose your home – but to lose a child, too,” Herbert, 20, said. “They’ve been through so much. I’m praying that the rest of them pull through.”
One firefighter was on his knees with his head bowed when a Tribune-Democrat photographer was at the scene.
Statler said responders never want to lose anyone to a fire – especially not a child.
“This is a very difficult time for these first responders in dealing with the death of a child,” Lees said. “All of the first responders that arrived, that responded to this call, did a fabulous job, as they always do.”
Statler said crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor and attic and quickly able to extinguish the blaze once all occupants were evacuated from the home. Firefighters were able to avoid injury inside, he said.
Johnstown Fire Department was assisted by Richland and West Hills firefighters at the scene. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal from Greensburg was also called and spent the morning inside the residence to help firefighters determine where and how it started. A cause had not been determined by late Sunday, Lees said.
Joseph Ferguson said the home was insured, but the blaze consumed “just about everything.”
