One man was taken to the hospital and at least one dog was rescued after fire broke out Wednesday at a home in Ehrenfeld Borough, authorities said.
The fire broke out around noon in a two-story duplex in the 100 block of Third Street.
The man was asleep when the fire started in the kitchen area and he escaped by jumping from a second-story window, Summerhill Borough Deputy fire Chief Larry Penatzer said.
The man was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, suffering from smoke inhalation, he said.
It was believed there were several dogs inside and at least one was taken to a veterinarian.
A state police fire marshal will arrive Thursday.
Firefighters from South Fork, Summerhill, St. Michael and Portage boroughs responded along with Richland and Summerhill townships and Forest Hills and Portage EMS.
