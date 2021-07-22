EBENSBURG – Sue Buck lives within walking distance of the Ebensburg trailhead of the Ghost Town Trail and is a frequent user, which is why, when she saw the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce was holding a CR Adventure there on Thursday, she planned to attend.
“I wanted to hear anything new I didn’t know about the trail,” she said.
Tuesday’s event was led by Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky and focused on not only the regional benefits of the trail, but also future plans to enhance it.
Buck wasn’t alone. Her friend and fellow Ebensburg resident Beth Learn joined her for the event.
“I think it’s a great draw for our area,” Learn said about the trail. “It’s a big plus for our community.”
The group of more than a dozen people and the Central Cambria cross country team gathered near a pavilion beside the Young People’s Community Center to hear Chernisky speak before setting off.
“This is helping our community,” Chernisky said. “It’s part of the fabric of our economy.”
He also touched on the financial boost the area gets because people from not only outside the county, but also out of state, make the trek to visit the local trails.
Jerry Brant, an original organizer of the Ghost Town Trail, also attended Thursday’s event.
The 68-year-old East Carroll Township resident said Chernisky reached out to him about participating and he agreed.
Brant was thrilled to see so many people attend the CR (short for Cambria Regional) Adventure and all those the group passed while walking about one-and-a-half miles toward Nanty Glo before turning back.
“This area has a lot to offer, and we just need to keep developing it,” he said.
Throughout the “casual walk,” Chernisky encouraged attendees to ask questions and many took him up on that offer.
The group stopped just past U.S. Route 219 underpass and again listened to the commissioner discuss the trail and how the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is close to creating the first continuous rails-to-trails loop on the East Coast.
That will be done when the spur trail toward Revloc will be connected to the path again near Nanty Glo.
Other possible improvements he discussed are a set of steps leading from the path to the sidewalks of West High Street in Ebensburg and lighting part of the path through the borough.
Amy Bradley, chamber President and CEO, commended Chernisky for his knowledge and noted that, because he’s such a big supporter of the trails, he was the perfect fit to lead the adventure.
She said these events are geared toward getting people out and about to experience something they may not have before.
“The trails are an example of that,” Bradley said.
Upon arriving back at the pavilion, Buck said she was impressed by what she heard, particularly the future connections to areas such as St. Francis University, and was glad she attended the outing.
