WINDBER – Hamburgers, barbecued ribs, corn on the cob and potato salad provided were featured menu items for the Cookout for Cancer Saturday in Windber.
Participants moved between the patio and dining area at Chan Soon-Shiong Institute for Molecular Medicine at Windber for the fundraiser to benefit breast cancer research.
The event has replaced the popular Pink Tie Affair fundraiser that has been held each October for about a decade at the Windber research facility.
Col. Craig Shriver, director of John Murtha Cancer Center at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, accepted blame for the change.
“I want to apologize,” Shriver told the participants. “The reason we are here in August having a cookout is because we are not going to be here in October having a pink tie event. The reason we are not is my fault, because there are 12 new minus 80 degrees Celsius freezers in there. They had to convert the conference room into another huge biobank facility.”
The freezers were necessary because more than 100,000 frozen prostate cancer research specimens were brought to Windber in December when the Department of Defense closed another biobank facility to save money, Shriver said.
“They are much better preserved and cared for here,” he said. “They are much better characterized here, and it’s much less expensive to the taxpayers to have them here.”
Although attendance was lower than recent Pink Tie events, research institute President Tom Kurtz said he was pleased with the turnout for the first cookout. There were 72 people Saturday, while the first Pink Tie event had about 50, he said.
Don Dudley presented the annual Taunia Oechslin Community Advocate for Breast Cancer Research Award to the archery community. The award is in honor of Dudley’s daughter, who died from breast cancer.
Former Oechslin award winners Jesse Broadwater and Chelsea Neville are professional archery champions who have led fundraising efforts totaling more than $100,000 for the Windber institute, Kurtz said. This year’s award recognizes the larger competitive archery community who support the fundraisers.
Dudley said Oechslin was a community advocate for numerous organizations because she was taught as a child to provide for the community.
In presenting the award to Boadwater and Neville as representatives of the archery participants, Dudley said, “These are individual that don’t do what they do because they expect to receive direct benefits back. They do it because somebody, someday will reap the benefits of what’s done in this institution.”
