LORETTO – St. Francis junior-to-be Barry Ndeh said he saw social media posts by his university on Juneteenth and was surprised they were even written.
He believed the messages on Facebook and Twitter were crafted to avoid upsetting people who don’t support the holiday – observed each June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in 1865.
The posts, which have since been removed, sparked a backlash from social media users and students.
“A quick Google search would have been everything the school would have needed,” Ndeh said Tuesday on the St. Francis campus.
“I feel like they were trying to play the middle of it,” he said. “If they would have gone to the Black Student Union, this wouldn’t have happened.”
In a Twitter message and on
the institution’s Facebook page,
the school apologized for not acknowledging the true reason behind Juneteenth, and addressed plans for moving forward.
The school’s posts say St. Francis will name a chief diversity officer, offer more educational opportunities on race issues, and develop a plan “for addressing equality as a university community.”
Calling for diversity
A group of Black alumni and some current students penned an open letter to the university addressing the initial Juneteenth posts and raising other diversity issues on campus.
“We express with great frustration that we are disappointed in the recent statements released by the St. Francis University administration,” the letter reads, adding that Black students on the campus feel “neglected and unheard.” The letter questions athletic recruiting policies and a lack of diversity in students and staff.
More than 80% of the undergraduates at the school are white and 6% are Black, while 95.5% of the faculty are white and 1.4% are Black, according to www.collegefactual.com.
“Only having a strong Black presence within the athletic department reinforces already strong stereotypes regarding our ability,” the correspondence says.
The authors of the letter listed a number of suggestions to further improve diversity at St. Francis – such as the administration working more closely with the Black Student Union and doing more to celebrate Black History Month in February, which should include not holding classes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
They also suggested hiring more Black professors and administrators, and offering more courses focused on African diaspora and Black culture.
“If you really want change in the community, these courses must be implemented and mandatory as a graduation requirement, just like religion,” the letter says. “In order to have a better understanding of Black history, it must start in the classroom.”
‘Communal inclusivity’
Erin McCloskey, assistant vice president of relationships for marketing and recruiting, said responding to the concerns shared by students and alumni will be a priority for St. Francis President the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell.
“Undeniably, the university’s Black community was negatively impacted by the institution’s message,” the school’s response says. “This awareness has fueled conversations on many levels on campus that I believe will be instrumental as we confront the destructive actions of systemic racism.”
Eric Taylor, Red Flash assistant basketball coach, said he believes the school is handling the situation well.
“I think that the university’s doing a great job,” Taylor said Tuesday. “The president, Father Malachi, he has already instituted some committees that are going to work on the issues that are associated with the status quo.”
Taylor believes St. Francis can “become a microcosm of communal inclusivity for all cultures” with a little work. Taylor said he hopes to be part of that process.
Zack White, a graduate student, said he hadn’t seen the original posts but saw friends posting about them and speaking out.
The fact that St. Francis is working to create diversity initiatives is a good step, White said.
He also believes it was the right thing to do for his friends to address the issues publicly.
“I think, just with everything that’s going on today, obviously, there are things that need to be talked about,” White said.
