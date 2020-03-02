Five members of the 28th Military Police Company gave their lives in service to their country.
Their sacrifices will now be honored with a monument in Johnstown’s Central Park.
Sgt. Daniel Lightner Jr. (Hollidaysburg) and Sgt. Keith A. Bennett (Holtwood) died in Iraq, Sgt. Robert Fike (Conneautville) and Sgt. Bryan Hoover (Elizabeth) in Afghanistan and Specialist Kirsten Fike (Bear Lake) in Arizona near the U.S./Mexico border.
On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, a keystone-shaped granite stone will be dedicated in the city, which was home to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard company that was organized on March 24, 1964.
“Because this was a unit from Johnstown, we wanted to basically to have this memorial put right here in Central Park where everyone can see the dedication that the National Guard has and continues to do,” said Gary Menett, 28th Military Police Company Retired Association president.
“They’re local people from our area, serving the community, and the state and the nation. They deserve the tribute.”
The stone – engraved with the names of the five MPs – will be installed by the other monuments to veterans that are located near the gazebo.
“It’s more or less the central part of the city,” said Mike Mitchell, an association board member. “A lot of people come here for different events. People, I think, are going to see what we do for our veterans.
“Veterans have been forgotten for far too long. They should be remembered for the sacrifices that they’ve given.”
Board members spent about five years trying to get the monument placed at the Pennsylvania Military Museum, 28th Division Shrine in Boalsburg, but the plan never came to fruition. So, the association decided to approach Johnstown City Council, which unanimously approved putting the monument in the park during February’s regular monthly meeting.
“We had great luck with the city council,” association member Ed Siembak said. “They were all in for this. We appreciate their support and all the support we’ve gotten from everybody so far.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.