Central Cambria High School seniors and their families flocked to the Hi-Way Drive-In in Carrolltown on Tuesday to celebrate the graduates.
The event wasn’t exactly what senior Jacob Albright was looking forward to, but he said he was glad the school planned the get-together for the Class of 2020.
“It’s nice to be recognized for my achievements,” Albright said.
He and his family had front-row seats to the commencement video that was shown after dark.
They also brought along food and treated the evening as a tailgate party.
Though he would have preferred a traditional event, Albright said he thought what the school provided was unique.
“It’s not every day you get to tell people you graduated at a drive-in,” Albright said.
Christopher Santini, high school principal, explained a number of options were considered, but the drive-in-style ceremony fit the situation the best.
He said he hoped the students and parents had a fun night with what was planned.
The event featured a senior slideshow, a commencement video that “basically included every element” of a normal ceremony, a fireworks display, personalized yard signs and class T-shirts that were handed out to the seniors.
“In some ways, this senior class had a lot of things taken away from them, but they’re getting some things that other senior classes haven’t,” Santini said.
Parker Gies, a Central Cambria senior, described the event as a “different kind of ceremony.”
His hope was that seeing his classmates walk across the stage in the video would make the drive-in feel like a traditional graduation.
“I think it’s a lot better than some other schools and other kids are getting,” Gies said.
Gies’s mother, Elissa Nulton, said she thought it was fortunate the students were able to gather at the drive-in.
“I think, everything considered, the school went above and beyond,” Nulton explained.
For Steph Reese, the AP English Language and AP English Literature teacher, getting a final farewell with the seniors was important for her.
“I’m just thrilled we do have the opportunity to say goodbye,” Reese said.
She added that after finding out that the ceremony would be held at the Silver Drive-in she knew she had to volunteer to help.
“How cool is this? We get to do something a little different,” Reese said.
Lisa Cullen, who attended to celebrate her daughter, Emily, said she liked the idea of the drive-in ceremony and was glad Central Cambria put the event together.
“I’m really appreciative of it,” Emily Cullen said. “They didn’t have to do it, but I’m glad they did.”
Getting to see her fellow classmates one last time before everyone left for their own journeys in life meant a lot to as well, Emily Cullen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.