JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The ground shook as the 10-ton steam hammer came down on a glowing orange steel billet, giving those standing around the colossus the feeling that 160 years of steel-making history were being resurrected.
The 1864 blacksmith shop and its hammer on Iron Street are the oldest parts of the former Cambria Iron Works facilities, which are now part of the Center for Metal Arts.
"It gives me goosebumps – just the idea of craftsmen working this hammer back in the day," said Tim Lucas, a blacksmith from Connecticut.
Lucas was one of about 70 people, most of them professional blacksmiths from across the country, who attended the Center for Metal Arts' Cambria Iron conference Saturday at 106 Iron St. in Johnstown's National Historic District of Cambria City.
It was the second annual conference since CMA executive director and blacksmith Patrick Quinn moved the organization to Johnstown in 2019.
Michael Dillon, a veteran blacksmith of 30 years, drove from Georgia for the conference because he could still learn a lot from Johnstown. He likes being around "big hammers and huge talent from all over the country."
Vehicles with license plates from at least a dozen states were parked outside of the Center for Metal Arts on Saturday.
"The talent here, the amazing people you meet and our work is steeped in the history of this place," Dillon said. "This is where it all began."
The CMA's campus comprises four former facilities of Cambria Iron Works, one of America's largest iron producers in the 1800s. From Johnstown, workers proudly produced rail for westward expansion.
The company's financiers, workers and executives were integral to employing methods developed in America and England for turning iron to stronger steel, and the company became home to the nation's largest steel foundry in the 1870s.
In 1923, Bethlehem Steel Corp. took over Cambria Steel Works as part of its operations in Johnstown until it shuttered in 1992 with foreign competition undermining the domestic steel industry.
Bethlehem's last industrial hammer in Johnstown today is not merely used for demonstrations, it is a traditional industrial tool that's now used for making art.
There have been some changes to the hammer since the CMA restored it. It's no longer steam-powered but pneumatic. There are also other, smaller hammers in the shop, Quinn said.
"As we begin to restore the hammers in this shop here, I felt like hosting yearly demonstrations in this historic shop on the industrial hammers was a good way to start getting the community involved," Quinn said. "Our goal was always to restore this facility to functional condition and make it available for the creative blacksmithing community. I feel like this event is really the first step headed toward that direction."
Calum Learn, 30, of eastern Pennsylvania, not far from Bethlehem Steel Corp.'s former headquarters, is a metallurgical engineer who's worked all over the country for companies building steel components for nuclear energy, national defense and skyscrapers.
"Growing up outside of Bethlehem led me to a career in metallurgy," Learn said. "My dad got me into blacksmithing, so this shop brings it all together."
Bethlehem Steel Corp.'s Bethlehem plant has long been closed off, and Johnstown's facilities had been closed for more than a quarter century prior to the CMA's entrance.
"I thought one day I'd be able to see this hammer in Johnstown," Learn said. "I'm super-excited. This is the only place I've seen something resurrected that had been sitting so long. Essentially, it's the only place like this in the United States."
In addition to the blacksmith shop, the CMA owns Cambria Iron Works' former pattern shop and rolling mill shop, all within a short walk.
On a tour of the pattern shop, visitors whispered to each other about the "incredible skill the craftsmen must have had" as they listened to the tour guide talk about workers who made wooden molds for casting iron and steel.
Finished art pieces by a variety of artists are displayed in the Cambria Iron Works' former rolling mill office, which is now an art gallery.
Pete Braspenninx, a full-time professional blacksmith from Michigan is among the artists who have work displayed there. He and several other blacksmiths have been in town for the past week leading up to the conference.
"For us, this is the biggest thing in the world happening here," Braspenninx said of the access to the former Cambria Iron facilities. "Before now, we didn't have access to this size and scope of work as a blacksmithing community. Johnstown is going to be an epicenter in American blacksmithing. There's not many places in the world where you can have an artistic program under this type of machinery."
Grant Michener, of Ohio, agreed.
"Having access to a shop on such an industrial scale, it inspires thought and daydreaming of what could be," he said.
