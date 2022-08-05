CRESSON, – The Pennsylvania State Police and Cambria County Camp Cadet is about shaping good kids into even better kids, camp director Eric White said.
White, a retired state trooper said 48 boys and girls ages 12-15 entered the week-long camp last Sunday. Graduation is set for Saturday.
"It's about giving kids structure and building a solid foundation for them to push themselves further, mentally and physically," White said.
The free camp was hosted at Mount Aloysius College. While it has a military atmosphere, the camp exposes cadets to multiple aspects of society - including human interaction with wildlife.
On Friday, officers of the Pennsylvania Game Commission brought two tranquilized black bears to camp for a lesson about one of Pennsylvania's most notable animals.
One of the bears weighed 250 pounds and was caught after nuisance call Thursday. The other bear was a 150-pound yearling, captured to be tagged for research, officers said.
Somerset County Game Commission officer Andrew Harvey and Cambria County officer Shawn Harshaw spoke to the cadets about their jobs as wildlife conservation officers.
"People shoot bears illegally, sometimes farmers, or people who take the opportunity out of season or buy bear tags after the fact," Harvey said. "Those are the most common problems with bears."
Harvey also handles nuisance complaints when bears and people meet in neighborhoods. He described to the campers an instance early in his career when he met a 700-pound bear that got stuck between two houses as he chased it.
He was also a camp cadet, he said. He subsequently served in the U.S. military before joining the game commission.
"I know what you are going through," he said to the campers.
After the visit from the bears, the cadets completed fitness tests and ran a military-grade obstacle course.
Camp Cadet was established in 2012. This year's guest speaker is a USC law school graduate who was also a cadet, White said.
"Over the years we've had cadets who've become troopers, local law enforcement, who've gone into the military academies," White said. "There's been a lot of successful people to come out of this camp."
The campers also had educational tours of places including the Cambria County's courthouse, prison and 911 center, he said.
"We expose them to a lot," White said. "It gives them an opportunity that they normally wouldn't have at their age."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.