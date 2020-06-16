WATCH VIDEO | Cambria sheriff's deputy receives certificate of valor for fire rescue

Cambria County sheriff's Deputy Frank Kiefer was honored on Tuesday, credited with rescuing three people from the roof of a burning home in Johnstown last month.
Surrounded by members of the Cambria County Sheriff's Department on the courthouse steps in Ebensburg, acting Sheriff Donald Robertson presented Kiefer with a certificate of valor.
"This is Frank's day," Robertson said. "There's a lot of bad news out there in the world. Today, we want to take the time to honor a deputy who did something outstanding."
Kiefer awoke May 16 to the sound of his barking dog and when he looked outside he saw the neighbor's house on fire.
A stove in the Morrellville-neighborhood home caught fire around 2 a.m. after a tenant fell asleep while cooking. City firefighters said with the kitchen being the only escape route, the family fled to the porch roof.
"Deputy Kiefer immediately responded to the residence and heard people yelling for help from the roof of the front porch," Robertson said.
Kiefer picked up the story from there.
"I looked out the window and saw a big orange flame," he said "I ran to my shed, grabbed the ladder and put it up on the front roof and let them climb down."
Added Robertson: "Deputy Kiefer's actions helped to prevent a tragic incident from becoming worse."
Before joining the sheriff's department, Kiefer retired as a sergeant after spending 20 years with the Johnstown Police Department.
"In this instance, Frank was able to use his training to saves lives," District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said. "... He did a wonderful thing and he should be commended."